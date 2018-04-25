Best Collision 

Staff Pick

Last year the Terraphonics dropped debut album, Tarob, won the City Paper Music Award for R&B Act of the Year, and let loose with frequent Sample Jams, a rad collision of the band’s world music, jazzy vibes with a rotating cast of emcees. Sunny Malin, Johnny Jr., Matt Monday, Damn Skippy, and more have all joined forces with the group on stages like that of the Pour House and the Royal American, resulting in — between the music and the lyrics — a freestyle extravaganza. It’s a unique combo for Charleston and one we hope to see a lot more of. —Kelly Rae Smith