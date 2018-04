Staff Pick

What If? Productions dusted off Chekhov’s The Seagull by way of playwright Aaron Posner’s Stupid Fucking Bird, a fresh take on theater made meta by way of characters calling for a fresh take on theater. Chucking fourth and back walls, layering in live music, and pumping out the laughs, the production made a lively and dramatic statement about love and theatrical arts, one that did Charleston theater lovers and others a world of good. —Maura Hogan