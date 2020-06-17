2 Avondale Ave. West Ashley

(843) 225-3231

dbscheesesteaks.com

Eating cheesesteaks is a way of life for kids growing up in eastern Pennsylvania — just ask DB’s Cheesesteaks owner Danny Bailey. Yes, we’re talking about those beloved artisan creations layered with sliced steak and gooey white American on thick Amoroso hoagie rolls. Bailey brought his version of the famed sammie to James Island 15 years ago, and after a seven year hiatus, he reopened DB’s in Avondale in 2017. Fast forward three years and you’ll still find customers rushing in at lunch time to get their Philly fix. Bailey’s family has been ordering steak from the same Pennsylvania meat company since 1982, and it’s the star of DB’s signature cheesesteak featuring chopped sirloin, melted white American and fried onions (if that’s your thing). He’s also slinging chicken cheesesteaks and a long list of hot and cold hoagies if you can find it in your heart to stray from the renowned Philly classic. Round out the meal with a large order of hand-cut fries seasoned with Old Bay for a satisfying lunch or dinner that’s well under $20.

Bailey feels blessed to have such a loyal following for the cheesesteaks near and dear to his heart. “We have the best customer base in Charleston. Ninety percent of our customers that come in the door are the most kind, compassionate people. It’s an honor that people voted us in this year.” —Parker Milner

Runner-up: Philly’s Summerville