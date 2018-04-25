You searched for:

Best Charleston Export 

Jeremy McLellan

Staff Pick

After a three week tour of Pakistan this fall, comedian Jeremy McLellan returned a star in the South Asian country. So much so that the Pakistan Express Tribune wrote of him, “Now, this guy may be Caucasian on the outside but he is a true desi ... he sure knows how to celebrate Jashn-e-Azadi with the true spirit of a ‘Pindi boy.’” But the comedian isn’t just blowing up overseas. He got a big seal of approval from Montreal’s Just for Laugh’s where he was named one of the New Faces of Comedy, and he’s been featured on Vice twice. Hat tip to McLellan for making Charleston comedy look good around the globe. —Kinsey Gidick
