Best Chance For A Presidential Campaign From Trump's Cabinet 

Staff Pick

We're not sure what she's plotting, but former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley seems to have a strategy. Inside the Trump circle enough to gain foreign policy experience at the very highest level, but independent enough that she's not just running errands for the White House. Aspiring presidential candidates often have either electoral or executive or diplomatic experience. By the time the 2020 Republican primary rolls around, Haley will have all three. —Sam Spence