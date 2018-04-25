You searched for:

  • [X]2018
  • [X]Politics & Public Affairs
Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

  |  

Best Chance For A Presidential Campaign From Trump's Cabinet 

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley

Staff Pick

We're not sure what she's plotting, but former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley seems to have a strategy. Inside the Trump circle enough to gain foreign policy experience at the very highest level, but independent enough that she's not just running errands for the White House. Aspiring presidential candidates often have either electoral or executive or diplomatic experience. By the time the 2020 Republican primary rolls around, Haley will have all three. —Sam Spence
Email a Friend
Add to favorites
Share

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS