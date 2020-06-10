1750 Savannah Hwy. West Ashley

With three locations in the Charleston area, iDoctor is here to serve you, offering repairs on all iPhone and iPad models. They even go beyond that ‘i’ bit, fixing up Samsung, LG and Motorola devices as well. Customer service is key at iDoctor, which is why staff members are always available on site to answer your questions over the phone (their patience knows no bounds, y’all). And if time is of the essence, you’re in good hands at iDoctor, where they can repair most iPhone screens within 30 minutes and most iPad screens within three hours. Even if your cracked screen looks like a lost cause, iDoctor will happily give fixing it a go. All of their repairs are done on-site they have a 99.9 percent success rate. —Connelly Hardaway

