8510-F Rivers Ave. North Charleston

1722 Ashley River Road. West Ashley

423-A West Coleman Blvd. Mount Pleasant

1083-C East Montague. North Charleston

1672 North Main St. Summerville

cbdshopcharleston.com

CBD (cannabidiol), is the second most prevalent of the active ingredients in cannabis. It is derived directly from the hemp plant and is said to help people who struggle with insomnia, anxiety and chronic pain. CBD can be smoked; it can be taken orally as an oil tincture, capsule or gummy, and it can be applied topically as a salve. And you can find all of the above at Charleston’s I Heart CBD. While the CBD craze may seem new to some people, the folks at I Heart CBD have been in the industry for over five years, so they have loads of information under their belts. And they want consumers to have access to that information, too: “Even if you walk out of our store without a purchase, you’ll know more about what CBD actually does for you.” I Heart CBD’s staff is trained to handle the wide variety of questions that consumers will have and they’re here to help you find the best possible option for soothing ailments or finding some relief in the form of a CBD product. Whether you’re taking tinctures to help with insomnia, or applying salves to ease sore joints, there’s likely a CBD product that’s perfect for you — and I Heart CBD is the place to go to find it. —Connelly Hardaway

Runner-Up: Charleston Hemp Collective