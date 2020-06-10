Support the Charleston City Paper | Our June 9 endorsements

Best Car Wash 

Cactus Car Wash

click to enlarge cactus-car-wash-rsmith_bestcarwash.jpg

Ruta Smith

Readers Pick

1854 Ashley River Road. West Ashley
(843) 766-7766

1800 N. Hwy. 17. Mount Pleasant
(843) 352-7765

2080 Ashley Phosphate Road. North Charleston
(843) 824-6363
cactuscarwash.com

Cactus Car Wash proudly boasts on their social media that they’ve been the best car wash in Charleston for 13 years. As of print, that claim is wrong because they’re considered the best for 14 years. Cactus Car Wash continues their hot streak thanks to locations in North Charleston, West Ashley and Mount Pleasant, giving locals plenty of opportunities to keep their vehicle sparkling. While most car washes provide an exterior soak and scrub in a drive-thru, Cactus gives customers the choice of a deeper clean inside the vehicle. Patrons get the chance to relax in Cactus’ lounge area while experts handle the cleaning. Cactus was founded in Charleston in 1996, and although they’ve expanded to Georgia, they remain a local favorite. —Heath Ellison

Runner-Up: In & Out

