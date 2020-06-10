1854 Ashley River Road. West Ashley

Cactus Car Wash proudly boasts on their social media that they’ve been the best car wash in Charleston for 13 years. As of print, that claim is wrong because they’re considered the best for 14 years. Cactus Car Wash continues their hot streak thanks to locations in North Charleston, West Ashley and Mount Pleasant, giving locals plenty of opportunities to keep their vehicle sparkling. While most car washes provide an exterior soak and scrub in a drive-thru, Cactus gives customers the choice of a deeper clean inside the vehicle. Patrons get the chance to relax in Cactus’ lounge area while experts handle the cleaning. Cactus was founded in Charleston in 1996, and although they’ve expanded to Georgia, they remain a local favorite. —Heath Ellison

Runner-Up: In & Out