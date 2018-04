Staff Pick

La Morra Pizzeria — the little pizza trailer that could (peep last year's critics' picks for the extent of our obsession) broke our hearts when it packed up shop and headed west last year, taking its mouthwatering sourdough Neapolitan-style pies with it. But those of us lucky enough to hit up Charleston's Wine + Food this year got a taste of the good stuff again, when La Morra popped up at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. Come back soon, y'all. —Connelly Hardaway