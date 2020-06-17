1021 Aragon Ave. North Charleston

(843) 459-2948 holycitybrewing.com

Like their new neighbor Firefly, Holy City Brewing (HCB) upgraded to a much larger location this past year, pouring drafts in a 10,000-square-foot taproom. Overlooking Noisette Creek and right down the street from popular Park Circle, Holy City is the perfect spot for locals, visitors and beer lovers of all stripes. A North Charleston staple since 2011, HCB was founded by Chris Brown, Mac Minaudo, Joe Carl and Sean Nemitz. “Holy City Brewing has always tried to support our local community whenever possible. Whether it’s through beer donation or having events in our tap room, local charities and our community have always been on our mind. We love brewing beer in this town and will do whatever we can to support it,” said Brown. Stop by the brewery seven days a week for a wide variety of brews, an in-house kitchen and a family-friendly atmosphere (just be sure to leave the pups at home). You may get the chance to sip on a beer that’s not just made locally, but made with local ingredients. Brown says folks can look forward to Madam Basil on tap soon, made with basil from Rita’s Roots. —Connelly Hardaway

Runner-up: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company