Best Brewery For Your  Rosé-Huffing BFF 

Commonhouse Aleworks

We all have that one friend who has a "glu-ten allergy" (I'm sorry, Justine, but I know you're faking it). Instead of skipping your favorite brewery for a pal's day out, take your bestie to Commonhouse Aleworks where you can sip on more than just ale. The brewery — which makes kickass beer if you can tolerate a gluten or two — also has Wolffer rosé cider on tap. The trendy beverage (you'll find it in bottles at hotspots like Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., too) is actually damn good, and a perfect refreshing sip for all those guys and gals who just "don't do beer." —Connelly Hardaway

