Staff Pick

We've said it once, we'll say it again — breakfast food is always the right decision. 9 a.m.? 2 a.m.? Midday? Eggs, bacon, biscuits — grits! We'll take it. When you've been out on the trail all day wrangling cattle, nothing sounds better than what Millers All Day serves, well, all day: we're talking fried chicken biscuits, biscuits and gravy, waffles drizzled with sorghum, and so much more. Plus cocktails. Yeehaw. — Mary Scott Hardaway