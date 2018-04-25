Best Bottled Cocktails 

Staff Pick

Last summer, as the heat of August turned us into veritable cow patties, we crawled, drenched in sweat, to The Bar at Husk. There we were greeted with cocktails, served in cool glass bottles with ingredient tags tied thoughtfully around the necks — the Aero Mexico was made with tequila, Sauvignon blanc, lemon, agave, and Giffard Apricot. The bottled cocktail trend has been floating around for the past few years, with the ostensible end-game being: let's serve more people in a shorter amount of time. That doesn't mean quality was sacrificed, though, at least not at this upscale cocktail joint. And when it's that damn sticky out, you want your cocktail already mixed and waiting, trust us. Next time a 'tender asks you if you want your libation served up or on the rocks, tell them neither — try bottled. Husk is currently serving the bottles and will continue through summer. — Mary Scott Hardaway