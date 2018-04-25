Best Border Crossing 

You searched for:

Mex 1's beverage director, Morgan Hurley, and the restaurant's owners traveled to Amatitán, Jalisco, Mexico last year to learn more about tequila production. Last June they rolled out a special new tequila, Mex 1 Herradura Double Reposado, a batch that features notes of agave, caramel, vanilla, and a touch of spice, which was made in Mexico. Pretty cool, right? Well partner, it's more than cool, it's damn tasty too, and makes you a little more inclined to sip, rather than throw back, a shot of the good stuff. —Connelly Hardaway

