Best Border Crossing 

Staff Pick

Mex 1's beverage director, Morgan Hurley, and the restaurant's owners traveled to Amatitán, Jalisco, Mexico last year to learn more about tequila production. Last June they rolled out a special new tequila, Mex 1 Herradura Double Reposado, a batch that features notes of agave, caramel, vanilla, and a touch of spice, which was made in Mexico. Pretty cool, right? Well partner, it's more than cool, it's damn tasty too, and makes you a little more inclined to sip, rather than throw back, a shot of the good stuff. —Connelly Hardaway