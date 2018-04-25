You searched for:

Best big game proclamation 

Gov. Henry McMaster's  'Stand for the Flag' day

Staff Pick

You know that scene in Christmas Vacation where senile Aunt Bethany slips into the Pledge of Allegiance during the blessing and oblivious Uncle Eddie shoots to his feet in observance? That's pretty much what Gov. Henry McMaster asked us all to do during the Super Bowl this year. Full of national pride over NFL players silently protesting continued police violence, McMaster countered with his own protest of sorts, officially declaring Super Bowl Sunday "Stand for the Flag" day in South Carolina. —Sam Spence
