Best Big Fish That Jumped Out Of The Boat 

For years, we've heard tell of high-level corruption sweeping through the state legislature, conjuring images of lawmakers on the payroll of opportunistic businesses looking for a break. "Will vote for cash." So, when dominos started falling and indicted politicos supposedly started talking, everyone thought the general assembly was ripe for another reaping. It's unclear exactly how it went down, but when the dust settled in court, ex-Rep. Rick Quinn, a consultant/legislator supposedly primed to be the star witness to any possible wrongdoing, walked free on probation. Some called the turn of events a sloppy plea deal. —Sam Spence