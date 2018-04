Staff Pick

After eight years of beer festival fun, Brewvival announced that the fest was over. Co-founder Jaime Tenny said there wasn't much else to say, but that it was just "time to stop at least for now." That said, the beer scene shows no signs of slowing and others have stepped up to carry the torch. Bohemian Bull's new owner Chad Biel launched his own Charleston Craft Beer & BBQ Festival in February showcasing 12 local breweries in the restaurant's backyard. —Kinsey Gidick