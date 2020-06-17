Support local journalism by donating to the City Paper

You searched for:

  • [X]2020
  • [X]Eating & Drinking Out
Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

  |  

Best Bar Staff 

Home Team BBQ

click to enlarge home-team-bbq-5_rsmith.jpg

Ruta Smith

Staff Pick

126 Willman St. Downtown (843) 225-RIBS Ext. 4

2209 Middle St. Sullivan’s Island (843) 225-RIBS Ext. 3

1205 Ashley River Road. West Ashley (843) 225-RIBS Ext. 2


hometeambbq.com

The crew behind the bar at Home Team BBQ should be commended not only for serving up killer drinks, but for not missing a beat when the crowds come in. And boy, do they. We’re all a little more cautious these days, what with the deadly pandemic sweeping through, but if you never stopped by the Home Team on Sullivan’s Island on a sunny beach day or downtown when nighttime crowds start flooding in, it’s a sight to behold.

Craft beer after gamechanger after crushable macro cans float over the bar, and this team doesn’t miss a beat. (If you have subjected yourself to more than one round of Gamechangers, you know that things can get a little hairy after subsequent trips back to the bar.)

Frankly, I am sure we all owe them an apology for something that happened at some point, but they won’t hold it against you. Maybe we can consider this a blanket apology?

So whether you’re stopping by for dinner or grabbing a Gamechanger after a little sun, don’t miss the action behind the bar that makes the magic happen. Cheers, HT folks. —Sam Spence

Runner-up: Recovery Room Tavern

Share
Tweet

Tags: ,

Previous Winners

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS