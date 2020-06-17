1750 Savannah Hwy. West Ashley

(843) 327-2621

wildflourpastry.com

WildFlour Pastry closed their downtown location in 2019, but that didn’t stop them from churning out buttery scones, made-to-order cakes and Sunday sticky buns from their larger store in West Ashley.

“Personally and professionally, it was really a refocus towards family and where we started,” said WildFlour owner Lauren Mitterer, who wanted to leave the 80-hour work weeks behind to spend more time with her four-year-old daughter. Despite the changes, the West Ashley store didn’t miss a beat. “We’ve definitely diversified our menu. Production-wise, and we’ve really been making an effort to have our cakes and desserts [displayed] in the case.”

According to the three-time James Beard Award semifinalist, this year’s most popular dessert, key lime pie, was a surprise. “I vowed to never put it on the menu,” she said. “We do ours a little bit different. It’s yummy, it’s great, it’s just surprising.” If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?

Mitterer feels especially fortunate to be named Best Bakery this year. “It’s a huge honor because making that change was a giant leap of faith. The support we’ve gotten from everybody has been amazing.” —Parker Milner

Runner-up: EVO