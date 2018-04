Staff Pick

Thanks to Hurricane Irma, one lucky James Islander ended up with the famous Folly Boat in his backyard. The ship, that had sat at the Folly Road causeway since Hurricane Hugo, floated away during the high wind storm landing against a pier in Sol Legare. Whether or not it will be returned to its original landing site has yet to be determined. As Post & Courier reported in December, state approval would be needed to return it to the original spot. —Kinsey Gidick