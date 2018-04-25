Best Backstory Cocktails 

Staff Pick

This past fall, we visited Bar Mash to try their seasonal menu of cocktails curated by bar manager Teddy Nixon. And they did not disappoint. After spending time traveling, Nixon returned to the Lowcountry with an inventive lineup of libations, inspired by his travels, the seasons, his hometown, and the hometown of other Bar Mash bartenders. All the drinks were amazing, but if we had to live out our days in a tumble-weed strewn desert, we'd choose the frozen Champurrado (a chocolate based Mexican drink) as our last drink on earth. Served in a frozen mini pumpkin, the drink screamed, "Instagram me now, please." And it tasted just as good. Made with anejo tequila ancho reyes, pumpkin pulp, cinnamon, chocolate, and cayenne pepper, this drink'll make you giddy up. Nixon's on his way back up North and we sure will miss him — here's to hoping a similarly inventive menu returns this fall. — Mary Scott Hardaway