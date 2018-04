Staff Pick

Have you heard? Catherine Templeton is an f'in buzzsaw, y'all. Or at least that's what she thinks. A few hours after Nikki Haley named her to lead DHEC, the P&C called her a "buzzsaw." Well Templeton has turned that epithet into a compliment and she wants you to too. She even plugged in a circular saw and waved it through the air at her "ribbon cutting." So dramatic! —Sam Spence