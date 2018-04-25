Best Bachelorette Alley 

Staff Pick

While every street in Charleston is capable of being a bacherlorette haven — aim high, y’all — the most bachelorette of all bach alleys is located on Upper King Street, anchored by blowout spot, Drybar Charleston, and natural and organic makeup shop, Colur Studios. If you’re gonna hit the town you better look good, and you’ll be looking finer than a freshly washed mare after hitting up Colur Studios for makeup by a professional artist and Drybar for a blowout (may we suggest the ‘Cosmo’?). After you’ve dusted the dirt off your boots, hit up new hotspot Uptown Social for a frozen beverage on their rooftop bar. And don’t forget to Instagram the whole damn thing so everyone knows it happened. —Connelly Hardaway