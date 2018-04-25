Best Aphrodisiac 

Staff Pick

Pier 41 celebrates the happiest of hours 4-6 p.m. every day with $1 oysters and $1 glasses of champagne. Take a deep breath, we know it's a lot to take in. A glass of champagne for one single dollar? You bet your bottom, err, dollar. And it's not sickly sweet stuff either! Trust us, this was a big revelation at CP headquarters, too. Pair that bubbly with as many oysters as you please, and then take all that aphrodisiac power (oysters, duh) and hey, maybe make a new friend at the bar. Giddy up. —Connelly Hardaway