Best anti-government government official 

Staff Pick

Just a year ago, Mick Mulvaney was a South Carolina congressman whose standard stump speech included slashing budgets and shrinking government. Standard conservative stuff. But Mulvaney had an especially bothersome bee in his bonnet about a new government agency that had the audacity to root out predatory business practices that led us into Bush No. 43's recession. Specifically, he wanted to get rid of the the straightforwardly named Consumer Financial Protection Bureau altogether. Fast forward to 2017, who's leading that agency in Trumpland? Mick friggin' Mulvaney. On the bright side, at least you'll get approved for that loan ... at 500 percent interest compounded hourly. —Sam Spence