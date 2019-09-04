Beer Week Staff Picks 

Brewtality

Sat. Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. $30+. Music Farm, 2 Ann St. Downtown

Music Farm presents the inaugural Brewtality Beer Fest this Saturday, kicking off Beer Week in style with live music, food from Dave 'N' Dubs, and samples of lots of local brews. This is a people's choice event, so be sure to taste all the beers you can and vote for your favorite of the night. Breweries will be competing for two pretty cool slots — as 'headliner' and 'support' on the Music Farm's bar menu for a full year. Participating breweries include Commonhouse Aleworks, Cooper River, Frothy Beard, Holy City, River Rat, and more.

click to enlarge Courtesy EOBC

Pulling Nails

Sun. Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. $30. Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St. Downtown

Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.'s "most storied and illustrious" staff member, advanced cicerone Brandon Plyer, will lead a private tour through EOBC's "Sour Town" as part of Beer Week. The first tour runs from 2-3:30 p.m. and the second tour takes place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. "Sour Town" is the name the EOBC crew has given to their wild ale barrel-aging program. For this special event they're going to fill six kegs, each containing still liquid from one of six hand-selected oak barrels from Sour Town. Plyler will have attendees taste through each beer individually, "explaining the sources of their unique characteristics." After tasting, the guests will be challenged to a "free-for-all" blending session, creating a master blend from the six expressions. This is a rare opportunity to try these wild ales straight from the barrel — you won't be able to bottle this or get it anywhere else.

Eat, Drink & B. Murray

Wed. Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. Pay as you go, $45/paint class. Container Bar, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St. Downtown

Next Wednesday you're going to want to make your way to Container Bar — dressed in a Bill Murray themed costume, of course. This special Beer Week event is a shoutout to everyone's favorite resident, Bill Murray himself. You'll get 10 percent off your tab if you're in costume and regardless, all local pints will be $6 for the evening. Local art instructor Michele Levani Art will be on hand, leading designated drinkers through the painting of a Bill Murray portrait. You won't want to leave the shindig without one.

Chicken Shit Bingo

Thurs. Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. $60. Palmetto Brewing, 289 Huger St. Downtwon

Lewis Barbecue and Palmetto Brewing Co. host an evening of bingo, barbecue, and brews at Palmetto. Guests will have the opportunity to win big on the bingo board as they enjoy twangy jams, pints of Palmetto beer, and Lewis' famous Texas 'cue. The ticket price include (endless) entertainment, plus two pints and all the brisket your heart desires.

click to enlarge File

Drink History!

Fri. Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. $65. South Carolina Historical Society Museum, 100 Meeting St. Downtown

So you wanna drink some history? You've come to the right place. Join Palmetto Brewing Company, Halls Signature Events, Southern Eagle Distributing, and the South Carolina Historical Society for a tour of some of the city's most historic sites. You'll start at the Firerpoof Building before being led on a guided tour of The Powder Magazine, The Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon, and the Dr. David Ramsay House. Each location will have a different craft beer for you to sip while learning more about our fair city (and you've gotta stay hydrated, ya know). After visiting some of the city's most infamous haunts you'll meet back at the Fireproof Building (home of the South Carolina Historical Society Museum) and drink more Palmetto beers while noshing on food from Halls Signature Events.

Beer Week Adjacent Picks

click to enlarge Provided

Ponysaurus rides into town

ADVERTISEMENT

Fri. Sept. 13 & Sat. Sept. 14. Times, location, prices vary

Durham-based brewery Ponysaurus Brewing Co. rides into town for three S.C. launch events. Starting Fri. Sept. 13 at 5 p.m., discover which Ponysaurus brew is your favorite at The Bar at Husk. Husk will serve up delicious snack pairings to start the celebration, and the brewery will be at the bar doing what they love most: talking about and drinking beer. On Sat., start the Pony fun at noon at Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island for "Beers and Bar-B-Que." Join the Ponysaurus team for lunch where they'll be showcasing their flagship beers including Biere de Garde, Don't Be Mean to People: A Golden Saison, India Pale Ale, Scottish Ale, and Export Stout. Once you find your favorites, stock up on cans to enjoy at home. That night, head downtown to the Royal American for the "Don't Be Mean to People Show" starting at 9 p.m. Don't Be Mean to People: A Golden Rule Saison, was Ponysaurus Brewing's response to HB2 (otherwise known as the Bathroom Bill) in North Carolina — DBMTP beer sales have raised over $60,000 for Equality NC and an QORDS summer camp. Join the brewery at Royal for the show to celebrate Pride Week and raise money for Alliance for Full Acceptance.

82 Queen Beer Dinner

Thurs. Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. $75. 82 Queen, Downtown

82 Queen closes out their summer dinner series with one last hurrah. The event starts at 6:30 p.m., and tickets are $75 a person (not including tax and gratuity). 82 Queen executive chef Steve Stone will be serving up tasty plates including honey chipotle barbecue shredded beef biscuits; bacon bourbon rillettes with house pickled veggies, stone ground mustard, spice blackberry coli, and a grilled baguette; braised beef short rib with mashed gold potatoes, confit Baby Bella mushrooms, haricots verts, and demi glaze; mini beef Wellington with certified angus beef filet mignon, portobello mushroom duxelles, puff pastry, and sauce Bearnaise. Phew. And after all that, enjoy a southern bourbon pecan pie with whipped cream and salted caramel. And don't worry, the dinner will have something to quench your thirst, too. Each plate will be paired with a local beer from all your favorite Charleston breweries, like Revelry, Westbrook, Rusty Bull, Tradesman, and Palmetto Brewing Co.