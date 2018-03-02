March 02, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Bay Street Biergarten's monthly brunch parties return on Sun. March 11 

Will brunch for beats

People love brunch. People love throwback tunes.
  • People love brunch. People love throwback tunes.
Bay Street’s back, alright. Bay Street Biergarten’s monthly brunch parties return next Sun. March 11 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. with a '90s-inspired brunch. “Backstreet Brunch is Back” will feature your favorite '90s songs from Backstreet Boys, ‘N Sync, Brittany Spears, and more.

DJ Natty Heavy will be joined by a special guest for this brunch: former Backstreet Boys drummer Jonathan “Mookie” Morant.

The Biergarten will also have a special menu with drink specials like: $6 Charleston Mix Bloody Marys; $15 Mimosa Carafes; $6 (10oz) or $9 (16oz) glasses of Frose; and $80 Bottles of Veuve Clicquot.

If you Want It That Way, head to Bay Street Biergarten on March 11 and stay tuned for deets on more themed brunches later this year.
Event Details Biergarten Brunch Party
@ Bay Street Biergarten
549 E. Bay St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Second Sunday of every month, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through Sept. 9
