August 07, 2019 Music+Clubs » Features

Baroness continues their reign as underground rock royalty 

The Devil's in the Details

By
click to enlarge Baroness’ lastest release, Gold & Grey, peaked at No. 39 on the Billboard 200

Abraxan Hymns

Baroness’ lastest release, Gold & Grey, peaked at No. 39 on the Billboard 200

Tags:

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Baroness @ Music Farm

    • Sun., Aug. 11 $26
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS