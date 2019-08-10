Baby Shark Week kicks off at the Children's Museum Sun. Aug. 11 

Not only is it one hell of an earworm, Baby Shark is a great way to describe shark week for kids. And the Children's Museum is doing just that with kid-friendly, shark-related activities kicking off this Sun. Aug. 11 and continuing through Sat. Aug. 17. All events are included with admission.
Activities vary (and even include special time slots for kids with sensory sensitivities) from flash mob dance parties to creating special 'shark traps,' made so that they hold water to keep a shark safe for research, rehabilitation, and release. Sharks are friends, not foes, y'all.