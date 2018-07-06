Atlantic Institute brings Tour of Faiths to Charleston area 

click to enlarge
-
Flickr user Tony Gonzalez
The Atlantic Institute, a non-profit organization that works to create educational platforms to promote diversity and positive change, is currently making the rounds in the Charleston area.
In hopes to improve one community at a time, The Atlantic Institute hosts the Tour of Faiths 2018, a program to help educate and cultivate intercultural communication within communities. The program kicked off this past Sunday with meditation instruction and practice at the Charleston Tibetan Society, and continues on Fri. July 13 at 1 p.m. at the Central Mosque of Charleston.
This free program provides the perfect opportunity for those who wish to broaden their horizons and explore new religions and faiths throughout the Lowcountry. The program runs over the course of five days in July, each dedicated to experiencing a different cultural belief system. There are still four more opportunities to get involved:
1 p.m., Fri. July 13
Central Mosque of Charleston (Islam)
Prayer, Q&A, Refreshments
1 p.m., Sat. July 14
Central Mosque of Charleston (Islam)
Presentation, Prayer, Q&A, Refreshments
11 a.m., Sun. July 15, 2018
Unitarian Church of Charleston
"Toward A Theology of Placemaking"
Worship Service, Q&A, Refreshments
9:30 a.m., Sun. July 29, 2018
Unity Church of Charleston
Worship Service, Q&A, Refreshments
Head online
for more information.