Art picks: What galleries we're visiting this Friday 

Four times a year the Charleston Gallery Association presents ArtWalk, a Friday night of art, wine, and strolling along downtown Charleston streets from 5-8 p.m. While official ArtWalks take place in March, May, October, and December, the first Friday of every month also sees a wide array of galleries presenting new work. Be it "first Fridays" or "official ArtWalks," this city is always cranking out new work. Here's what we're most excited about this week.

Meyer Vogl Gallery | Bloom Boom Boom!

Get your floral fix at Meyer Vogl Gallery's Bloom Boom Boom!

Bloom Boom Boom! features new artwork influenced by flowers, from floral-inspired abstracts to botanical patterned work, the gallery will be "abloom." Marissa Vogl says, "From pollination to survival flowers are incrediby complex, and we often take them for granted. Their color, their light — it's pure magic." Check out works by artists Laurie Meyer, Vogl, Nancy Hoerter, and Carrie Beth Waghorn, Dorothy Shain, James Richards, and Stanley Bielen.

Fri. March 2, 5-8 p.m. Free to attend. Meyer Vogl Gallery, 122 Meeting St. Downtown. meyervogl.com

Helena Fox Fine Art | East vs. West: New Work by Julyan Davis and Scott W. Prior

Julyan Davis is an East Coast-er by way of New England and Scott W. Prior, a California-based artist, is repping the West Coast. Together the two artists present East vs. West at Helena Fox Fine Art, opening this Friday. Davis says that he picks his subjects based on a "jolt of recognition, a combination of light, composition, mood, and a strong sense of narrative in a place." And Prior? He looks for that same jolt when picking what he wants to capture, saying, "Whether it be the location, person, or object, I really need to be into it."

Fri. March 2, 5-8 p.m. Free to attend. Helena Fox Fine Art, 106A Church St. Downtown. helenafoxfineart.com

Ellis-Nicholson Gallery | UTAHpian Splendor

Elaine Hruska spent time in Utah, inspiring her latest series, UTAHpian Splendor.

Through March, the Ellis-Nicholson Gallery will be exhibiting a new collection of work by Elaine Hruska entitled UTAHpian Splendor, inspired by Hruska's recent trip to Utah. A first-time visitor, Hruska was struck by the rich hues and natural features of Utah's landscape, the deep reds of canyon formations and the vibrant greens of pinyon pines peeking between rocks. Says Hruska, "It was exciting to see how the light and time of day changes the colors of the land from pale tans and pinks to yellows and oranges, reds and purples."

Fri. March 2, 5-8 p.m. Free to attend. Ellis-Nicholson Gallery, 1.5 Broad St. Downtown. ellis-nicholsongallery.com

Corrigan Gallery | Beyond the Sea

Go Beyond the Sea at the Corrigan Gallery this Friday.

Local artist Karin Olah presents her newest paintings, Beyond the Sea: Abstracting the Colors of the Coast, which are inspired by the colors found in nature along the Charleston coast. Olah describes her new works as having "organic lines found in nature and in the sea but with no obvious setting. I can push the layering of brushstrokes and fabric to a place where the material and color are the main focus."

Fri. March 2, 5-8 p.m. Free to attend. Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St. Downtown. corrigangallery.com