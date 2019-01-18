January 18, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Aquarium offers free admission to furloughed government workers and their families this weekend 

A respite from the longest shutdown in history

By
Share
Tweet
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
This morning the S.C. Aquarium announced that it will offer free admission to furloughed government workers this weekend, Jan. 19-20. The complimentary admission covers workers' immediate family members as well. Furloughed employees must be present and have a valid government ID.

In a press release the aquarium says that this deal is offered as a "respite" for those working without pay during the shutdown.

The aquarium is open daily, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Learn more online at scaquarium.org.
Location Details S.C. Aquarium
100 Aquarium Wharf
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 720-1990
Attraction
Map

Tags: , ,

Related Locations

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS