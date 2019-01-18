Aquarium offers free admission to furloughed government workers and their families this weekend 

click to enlarge
This morning the S.C. Aquarium announced that it will offer free admission to furloughed government workers this weekend, Jan. 19-20. The complimentary admission covers workers' immediate family members as well. Furloughed employees must be present and have a valid government ID.
In a press release the aquarium says that this deal is offered as a "respite" for those working without pay during the shutdown.
The aquarium is open daily, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Learn more online at scaquarium.org
