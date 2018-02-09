February 09, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Another opportunity to give back: Famulari's locations accepting Goodwill donations this V-day 

This Valentine’s Day, the folks at Famulari’s Pizzeria and Brewpub are inviting you to celebrate by giving back to a good cause. At their Summerville, Folly, and West Ashley locations, they will be accepting donations for Goodwill throughout the day on Wed. Feb. 14.

Now is the right time to rid yourself of all that junk your ex left behind. Guests can bring clothes, cd’s and more, and as a thank you, Famulari’s is taking 10 percent off for donations. Stick around for a Netflix and Chill trivia with questions on everything from Black Mirror to Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.
Location Details Famulari's Pizzeria Brewpub
1291 Folly Rd.
James Island
Charleston, SC
(843) 571-0555
Pizza
Map
Location Details Famulari's
1704 Old Trolley Road
Summerville
Charleston, South Carolina
(843) 832-2222
Lunch, Dinner, & Late Night
Pizza
Map
Location Details Famulari's West Ashley
2408 Ashley River Road f
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
(843) 571-0555
Mon.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Fri. 11 a.m.-12:30 a.m., Sat. 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Pizza
Map

