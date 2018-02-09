Another opportunity to give back: Famulari's locations accepting Goodwill donations this V-day 

click to enlarge
This Valentine’s Day, the folks at Famulari’s Pizzeria and Brewpub are inviting you to celebrate by giving back to a good cause. At their Summerville, Folly, and West Ashley locations, they will be accepting donations for Goodwill
throughout the day on Wed. Feb. 14.
Now is the right time to rid yourself of all that junk your ex left behind. Guests can bring clothes, cd’s and more, and as a thank you, Famulari’s is taking 10 percent off for donations. Stick around for a Netflix and Chill trivia with questions on everything from Black Mirror to Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.