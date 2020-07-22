Annual Black Health Expo returns with virtual offerings this September 

click to enlarge
North Charleston's annual Black Health Expo heads online this year, bringing awareness to issues surrounding health and wellness in the black community. You can snag your tickets to the virtual event, held on Sept. 12, 1-4 p.m., online
.
This event is presented by Melanated Natural Essentials and Exquisite Enterprises, Inc. and features vendors from black-owned businesses in the health and wellness and hospitality industries. Interested vendors can apply online
.
In addition to vendors, the Black Health Expo features an interactive panel discussion with professionals and leaders within the health care community.
Owners of Summerville's Melanated Natural Essentials, Damion and Dametria Owens, said in a press release: "This is an annual celebration for us, that we hope is a wake up call for people in attendance to make better decisions when it comes to their health."
Dametria added, "Health is an issue that goes overlooked and undiscussed often in the black community. We create products that will make you feel great and smell good, but also encourage you to question and research the products that you consume and use on a daily basis."
Learn more about the event and how to become a sponsor by heading online
or calling (843) 605-1311.
When: Sat., Sept. 12, 12 p.m.
Price:
$35/vendor fee, Free/public
