Andy Livengood turns real-life experiences as a butcher into a hilarious one-man show 

What began as nothing more than a personal blog chronicling absurd interactions with customers at the butcher counter of a grocery store has transformed into a full-fledged comedy show. Andy Livengood is no stranger to one-man shows: This year, he retired his solo Christmas show at Theatre 99 dubbed The Christmas Will Be Televised, but this new production, Butcher Stories, is his first time writing and performing entirely on his own. "It's basically me having a conversation with myself for an hour, which is very surreal," he says. "But everything in the show is something that has actually happened to me over my 20 years working in the meat department."

Anyone who has worked any type of customer-service job knows exactly the types of experiences Livengood is referring to, which is why the original blog was so successful. People from all over could relate to these bizarre stories and questions he wrote about on the regular, leading him to experiment with the idea of a live show. With more than 20 different characters all played by Livengood, Butcher Stories is guaranteed to have a personality for everybody.

Butcher Stories

Fri. Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Threshold Repertory Theatre

$12