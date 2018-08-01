He wanted to write like Cezanne painted, and I wanted to drink until I could write, at least one sentence, one. Most nights, as I sipped on boxed wine and painted my bedroom walls with scenes from stories that were already starting to blur, I didn't write a word. I just got drunk.

It was fall 2012 and I was writing my thesis on Hemingway's Nick Adams stories — on space and place and the idea of home and how we create each, if we can. I was 21 and hadn't yet discovered craft beer, or much of anything for that matter.

I was swilling Blue Moon with a pinky in the air, beer bonging Keystone, shittily shot-gunning Budweisers at "day parties," nursing 4 p.m. hangovers every weekend before power napping and doing it all over again.

I thought that I, of all readers in the world, would understand the person that was not Ernest and not Nick, but the two combined — bypassing all biographical fallacies! — fused together by trauma, overbearing mothers, and love that couldn't seem to last.

I would come to know Bell's Two Hearted Ale as the Hemingway beer, the 7 percent ABV American style IPA that even my unrefined palate could handle. The bottle with the trout swimming across the label, the trout that would swim in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The trout that Nick Adams would catch in the story I loved best of all: "Big Two Hearted River."

Me (right) pictured with my Two Hearted

Six months and 90 pages after I decided to embark on my optional thesis (I felt, at the time, that concrete evidence was necessary to justify my four years of reading and writing and talking about words — Engilsh Major guilt) I sipped from the bottle with glee. I took my sister on a "special Mary Scott tour" of the Hemingway House in Key West when we were on our swan song spring break. I went out with friends at night and drank too many IPAs, adult enough to eschew the cheap stuff and poor enough to chug them in quick succession, hiccuping my way through a truncated thesis statement.

Maybe I was method acting, embodying the man who drank away his fears as his rejection letters piled up. Or maybe I was just young about to graduate college, with no idea of what was next. I'd written my one true sentence, and now I was stranded upstream, the words stale and stuck in my mouth.

The truth I was still trying to come to terms with was that I had never written like him. Even in middle school, my attempts at poetry and fiction and dark comedy were tumultuous and wordy, akin to tipping an almost-empty glass to your mouth, the ice hitting your lips and teeth like a landslide.

His precision, in contrast, made me weep:

"It was cool in the shade, sitting on the log. He took a cigarette out and struck a match to light it. The match sunk into the gray wood, making a tiny furrow. Nick leaned over the side of the log, found a hard place and lit the match. He sat smoking and watching the river."

I was bewitched and bewildered. I knew could never find the words. Not like that.

And so I graduated. I painted over my blue and green scenery in my bedroom — attempts at conjuring the Upper Peninsula — leaving behind off-white smears and a bookshelf. I don't think we got that deposit back.

I moved to Charleston, still stranded, but starting to float toward a more precise future. I didn't paint on the walls of my Bee Street apartment. Instead I channeled my inchoate artistic urges into ... crafting, and craft beer.

My pockets lined with cash from summer lunch shifts, I walked from Bee Street to East Bay, defining the hell out of my calves and working up my thirst. I stopped at the old Beer Exchange, asking, always, for a crisp IPA recommendation. I'd come home with colorful six packs and stock all but one of the bottles in the fridge, taking the cardboard to the center of my living room rug. The bright graphics of Evil Twin and Stone and Wicked Weed. The muted colors of my beloved Two Hearted. I cut the packs into cards, ornaments, collaging quotes from other short stories and verses from Dickinson, Whitman on the top. I gifted the intact and shellacked six packs to a few friends, "to hold stuff, like pens!" I hung my black and white portrait of Hemingway over my twin bed.

I saved the Two Hearted bottle for the end of the night, as I curled up on my bed, very much dreading the uncertain days ahead. I closed my eyes and thought about Nick fishing for trout, the sun just starting to get hot on his back.