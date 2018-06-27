June 27, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

America's favorite beer mascots clomp into Charleston this week for Thirsty Thursday and Stars & Guitars 

We ❤️ Clydesdales

By
Share
Tweet
click to enlarge JAMES SALVAS
  • James Salvas
Head over to The Joe tomorrow, Thurs. June 28, starting at 5 p.m. to get a peek at the famous Budweiser Clydesdales — and to watch the RiverDogs take on the Rome Braves at 7:05 p.m. The Clydesdales will arrive at the stadium around 5 p.m. for meet and greets. If you’re lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of the horses' best friend, the hitch's signature dalmatian.

In case you aren't familiar with the friendly giants, Clydesdales first stole the show back in 1933 to celebrate the repeal of prohibition and to signify a new era of the industrial age. To commemorate the occasion, August A. Busch, Jr. presented two six-horse hitches to his father, August Anheuser Busch, Sr. as a gift. Those very horses, pulling a red, white, and gold beer wagon, transported the first ever post-prohibition brew from the St. Louis brewery.

No strangers to the spotlight, these renowned horses have trotted their way through history, making their way onto prime time Super Bowl commercials, presidential inaugurations, and nationwide tours.

Grab your baseball tickets while you still can, and enjoy the ballgame alongside the historic clydesdales as Thirsty Thursday kicks off with DJ NattyHeavy, with $1 draft beers in the Ashley View Pub.

Can't make it to The Joe on Thursday? The Bud horses will also be at Stars & Guitars at Boone Hall Plantation on Sunday. Tickets start at $25 at citypapertickets.com.
Event Details Budweiser Clydesdales at The Joe
@ Joseph P. Riley Jr. Stadium
360 Fishburne St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Thu., June 28, 5 p.m.
Price: $12+
Sports, Festivals + Events and Family + Kids
Map
Event Details Stars & Guitars
@ Boone Hall Plantation
1235 Long Point Road
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Sun., July 1, 4:30 p.m.
Price: $100/VIP, $25/general
Buy Tickets
Festivals + Events and City Picks
Map

Tags: , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Budweiser Clydesdales at The Joe @ Joseph P. Riley Jr. Stadium

    • Thu., June 28, 5 p.m. $12+

  • Staff Pick
    Stars & Guitars @ Boone Hall Plantation

    • Sun., July 1, 4:30 p.m. $100/VIP, $25/general
    • Buy Tickets

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS