America's favorite beer mascots clomp into Charleston this week for Thirsty Thursday and Stars & Guitars 

Head over to The Joe tomorrow, Thurs. June 28, starting at 5 p.m. to get a peek at the famous Budweiser Clydesdales — and to watch the RiverDogs take on the Rome Braves at 7:05 p.m. The Clydesdales will arrive at the stadium around 5 p.m. for meet and greets. If you’re lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of the horses' best friend, the hitch's signature dalmatian.
In case you aren't familiar with the friendly giants, Clydesdales first stole the show back in 1933 to celebrate the repeal of prohibition and to signify a new era of the industrial age. To commemorate the occasion, August A. Busch, Jr. presented two six-horse hitches to his father, August Anheuser Busch, Sr. as a gift. Those very horses, pulling a red, white, and gold beer wagon, transported the first ever post-prohibition brew from the St. Louis brewery.
No strangers to the spotlight, these renowned horses have trotted their way through history, making their way onto prime time Super Bowl commercials, presidential inaugurations, and nationwide tours.
Grab your baseball tickets while you still can, and enjoy the ballgame alongside the historic clydesdales as Thirsty Thursday kicks off with DJ NattyHeavy, with $1 draft beers in the Ashley View Pub.
Can't make it to The Joe on Thursday? The Bud horses will also be at Stars & Guitars at Boone Hall Plantation on Sunday. Tickets start at $25 at citypapertickets.com.