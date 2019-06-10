All your Charleston coffee shops for morning, noon, and night 

Coffee isn’t just for early risers— there's also the midday cuppa to get you through the 2 p.m. slump, or the after dinner coffee. (We like coffee, okay?) Whether you're trying to get rid of bleary-eyes, pick up lunch, or perk up before a night out, we’ve got go-to coffee shops for any time of day.
Morning
The Daily
is so named for a reason. Opening at 7 a.m., this small space is the perfect way to start every morning with a grab-and-go pastry and a cold brew.
Broom Wagon Coffee
in West Ashley might have a small menu, but it has the only thing that matters before noon: waffles. House-made and gluten-free, from Peanut Butter Banana to Lox & Cucumber. Go get 'em.
Swing by Metto
when you're on the Mt. P side of the bridge for some caffeine and a made-from-scratch muffin to enjoy on their shady deck, or if you're in a hurry, grab and go with their drive-through.
Hanahan's Open Roast Cafe
uses high-end, nerd-caliber coffee equipment that could satisfy even particular espresso connoisseurs. Get there early, they're only open weekdays and close the coffee counter at noon.
Go to Highfalutin Coffee
in Avondale for the fancy china, stay (and return) for the seriously good coffee.
On Folly, stop at Center Street Cafe
and pick up a frozen coffee on your way to the beach.
Noon
If you haven't checked out Second State Coffee
’s Mt. Pleasant location, pop in for a full counter service during lunch. Try their tasty lavender latte.
132 Spring Coffee & Kitchen Bar
has transformed their new-to-them Spring Street cafe space. Nitro cold brew, tacos, salads, acai — the chic cafe has a little bit of everything.
Stop by Park Circle's the Orange Spot
for a latte, smoothie, or a sweet potato bread snack. Have nowhere to be? Use their wireless and settle in with an adult grilled cheese and local beer.
Muddy Waters Coffee
keeps James Island caffeinated and they're open until 7 p.m., so grab an espresso and a sandwich to get through the midday slump.
Go to Harbinger Cafe & Bakery
and order their seasonal drink and grab a piece of quiche or one of their salads for lunch. Dairy free? They offer complimentary almond milk.
Grab lunch (or a late breakfast!) at Park Cafe
. Their specialty coffee drinks are legit, and while it's not coffee, we're fans of the Charleston Fog, an earl grey latte with a lavender marshmallow. Yum.
Vintage Coffee Cafe
has ample outdoor seating, is pet-friendly, and has a slide for the kiddos, so bring the whole family for an afternoon pick-me-up.
Night
Kudu Coffee & Craft Beer
has your fix after sundown, too. After you've finished your latte, Kudu has local craft beers on tap and a beautiful courtyard to sip it in.
Harold’s Cabin
has coffee, dinner, and a cozy space — they’ll even serve it to you on a wooden platter. If you’re feeling adventurous, tell the one behind the bar to whip up a Barista's Choice and wait to feel both caffeinated and impressed.
Mercantile
has the fries and the shots (espresso, but you can visit Bar Mash next door for something a little stronger).
Babas on Cannon
is the Euro-inspired cafe that the Holy City needed. Stop by when they've reopened after 5 p.m. for some classic espresso and some delicious small plats.
Tidal Grounds Coffee
is a gem in Mt. Pleasant, especially because they're serving up their flash-chilled iced coffee and local pastries until 9/9:30 p.m. Mon. through Sat. for the night-owls.
Kaminsky's —
both downtown and Avondale — flies under the radar for their coffee, but they have plenty of regular and alcoholic drinks. Is there anything better than an Irish coffee nightcap and piece of cake?