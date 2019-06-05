June 05, 2019 Food+Drink » Features

All the cold brew you can drink 

Cool Beans

By
Ruta Smith

Charleston's roasters and coffee shops concur &mdash; cold brew is here to stay
Charleston's roasters and coffee shops concur — cold brew is here to stay

it's not available only in big cities, big chains, or big coffee towns. Most importantly, cold brew is not a shiny gimmick, a marketing ploy. It's smooth, sweet, potent, versatile, purposeful. And it's changing the local coffee industry. — Mary Scott Hardaway


Cold Brew for Dummies
More than just cold coffee

What makes a cold brew? What's the difference between cold brew and iced coffee? What's nitro mean? We have the answers for all of these questions and more. — Mary Scott Hardaway


The Buzz About the Cost
Worth every penny

Generally speaking, a small cold brew is going to cost you more than a small hot or iced coffee. Here are a few places to grab a cold brew cuppa around town. — Mary Scott Hardaway


