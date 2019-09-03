All the Charleston restaurant openings and specials during Hurricane Dorian that you need to know 

Nothing makes you hungrier (and aching for a cold one) than the cone of uncertainty, right? Lanes are reversed and evacuation is in place, but many folks are still hanging around town, hoping to get their paws on a cocktail while they figure out their plans.
As always, be safe, check in with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division
, and follow our friend Jared Smith
(aka @chswx on Twitter
) for up-to-date Dorian tracking. Until then, here's where* to eat and drink (and tip big!) for the next day or two. Keep in mind, some spots are trying to stay open until they're "kicked out" or "lose power," and others are playing it by ear, so check their social media pages before you head out:
Downtown
Last year
, we chatted with Wine & Co
. owner Joshua Walker about why he was choosing to stay open during Hurricane Florence. He's let us know that "We may be light on staff (we obviously do not require any employees to come in if they feel unsafe in the slightest) but we will be there will smiles for our community."
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
is open Tuesday with pop-up Pink Bellies
starting at 11 a.m.
Get your burrito fix Tuesday only at Minero
from noon to 6 p.m.
Get your baker's dozen at BKeDSHoP
this week — check out their Dorian hours here
.
Rue de Jean
is open Tuesday and through lunch tomorrow, Wed. Sept. 4.
Rutledge Cab Co.
is open through at least Tuesday night — follow their Facebook
page for updates. Order their newly introduced shake of the month, a blueberry ghost pepper jam shake using produce from Seaside Grown Farm in St. Helena.
Basic Kitchen
is open all day Tuesday — fuel up before the storm hits.
Indigo Road restaurants The Macintosh, Indaco, Oak, Cocktail Club, Mercantile, and Bar Mash
are open through Wed. night.
The Watch Rooftop Kitchen & Spirits
will be open regular hours Tuesday and Wed. Sept. 4.
Five Loaves
is open normal hours starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday so you can sip your soup flight while you track the storm.
Virginia's On King
is open regular hours Tuesday and is extending their Monday fried chicken night through tonight.
Proof on King
will have "hurricane specials until Dorian dies!" including $5 house wine and spirits and $7 classic cocktails.
2Nixons
will "try" to be there with steaming bowls of ramen Wed. night starting at 6 p.m.
Burns Alley
says they'll stay open all week with "plenty of beer and whiskey to go around."
Graft Wine Shop
is open Tuesday starting at 11 a.m.
132 Spring
is open until 1 p.m. Tuesday.
5Church
will be open until further notice.
North Charleston
Rusty Bull Brewing Co.
says they'll be open normal hours until Dorian decides what he's gonna do.
The Codfather
will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tues. Sept. 3.
Sesame Burgers
is open both locations starting at 11 a.m. — snag any burger for half-price Mon.-Fri. during their Happy Burger Hour.
West Ashley
Red Orchids
says they are open until further notice.
Ireland's Own
will be open because Dorian cannot keep them down.
Stones Throw Tavern
says they're open as long as they have power.
Mt. Pleasant/Sullivan's/IOP
JuJu says they're open
throughout the storm.
Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails
says they'll be open all day Tues. Sept. 3.
On 41
opens at 4 p.m. on Tues. Sept. 3 and will have a tap takeover from Munkle Brewing. Sister restaurants Pier 41 and Pier 22 will also remain open.
Rusty Rudder
plans to remain open as long as possible.
The Windjammer
also plans to remain open.
Ember Wood Fired Kitchen
is open starting Tuesday at 11 a.m.
James/Johns/Folly Beach
Wiki Wiki
says they are business as usual, Mon.-Fri., with a new happy hour to boot. *Please note that Folly Beach will close to visitors
at 4 p.m. on Tues. Sept. 3.
New James Island spot Food Fight
will be open Tues. Sept. 3, 12-9 p.m.
Muddy Waters Coffee
will be open "until the power goes out" so get your latte while it's hot.
Is your restaurant or bar open/planning to stay open during Dorian? Email maryscott@charlestoncitypaper.com.
*This list is being updated as we receive information.