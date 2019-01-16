AJ Schraeder brings the weird with one man, one projector show Thunderstood 

click to enlarge

AJ Schraeder is the mastermind behind Thunderstood, a one-man multimedia sketch show. "It's self-created stuff," says Schraeder. "The other performer is my projector."

This sketch comedy show features what Schraeder describes as "weird things humans do in general that I find absurd." You can expect some pop culture references and technology talk — and yes, plenty has changed in the tech realm since Schraeder started this show a decade ago. "It looks completely different," he says. (It's worth noting that he has upgraded his projector since then).

If you're looking for someone to compare Schraeder to, he references Eddie Izzard as an inspiration. And while he can draw comparisons between well-known comedians and his own act, at the end of the day, Thunderstood is one of those things you've got to see to believe. "It's not something they've seen before," says Schraeder of the general audience reaction to his show.

You can get a sneak peek of Schraeder's quirky humor online at thunderstood.com. Heck, you may have already been exposed to Schraeder's material without even realizing it. Have you seen the Doritos commercial where the snowman melts after eating a Dorito? That was Schraeder's concept. As he says, "It was a really spicy Dorito." —Connelly Hardaway