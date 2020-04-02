Actor Spencer Garrett supports the Charleston City Paper 

Spencer Garrett, a longtime Hollywood character actor and friend of the Charleston City Paper, has a message for our readers: we want to keep doing what we do best — bringing you the latest and the best of Charleston has to offer — but we need your help.

It’s no joking matter as Garrett shares. A free and independent press is crucial to our democracy, especially in times like these.

By the way, you’ve seen Garrett on the big and small screen, from last year’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Bombshell to hits in the '90s like Air Force One, Murder She Wrote, Star Trek, and more.

Spencer Garrett, a Hollywood character actor and friend of the Charleston City Paper, has a message for our readers: we want to keep doing what we do best – bringing you the latest and the best of Charleston – but we need your help. https://t.co/uFVmGJcCIy pic.twitter.com/EkQUpeSgRz — Charleston City Paper (@ChasCityPaper) April 2, 2020

You can learn more about how you can support the Charleston City Paper here, or make a donation now. Thank you.

Donate