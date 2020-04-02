Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

Actor Spencer Garrett supports the Charleston City Paper 

Good and responsible journalism

Spencer Garrett, a longtime Hollywood character actor and friend of the Charleston City Paper, has a message for our readers: we want to keep doing what we do best — bringing you the latest and the best of Charleston has to offer — but we need your help.

It’s no joking matter as Garrett shares. A free and independent press is crucial to our democracy, especially in times like these.

By the way, you’ve seen Garrett on the big and small screen, from last year’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Bombshell to hits in the '90s like Air Force One, Murder She Wrote, Star Trek, and more.

You can learn more about how you can support the Charleston City Paper here, or make a donation now. Thank you.

