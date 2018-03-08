Activist-inspired variety show, Incluza-Palooza, returns to CofC this April 

click to enlarge Michael Campina

The Women's March wasn't the only response to Trump's election — Incluza-Palooza encourages community members to stay active.

Last year, after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, the country — including Charleston — saw a tidal wave of feminist activism. Taking the form of group discussions, rallies, and fundraisers, these acts of activism were inspiring, especially in the face of an uninspiring cheese puff that legit you found in the bottom of the big tupperware container you can buy at Staples.I digress. One of the results of this surge in activist acts was the creation of an event, Incluza-Palooza, which served as an info fair of sorts, offering more details and contacts for various organizations in town. Incluza-Palooza is back on Fri. April 13 at 6:30 pm., bringing together local performers, college students, and activists in the Charleston community.The event's description reads: "We are confronted with the question of how to move forward in the face of national and international concerns. Rather than responding with fear and division, Incluza-Palooza reminds us of the importance of discussion and voting in a healthy democracy as we celebrate community diversity and unity."Confirmed performers include poet Mr. Enlightenment; drag queen Shariese Ses Pieces' jazz-swing artists, the Amazing Mittens; and Chinese Mama Dance. Follow Incluza-Palooza on Facebook to stay up-to-date on participating groups and performers.