A sculpture made entirely from cans will be donated to Lowcountry Food Bank on Nov. 16 

On Sat. Nov. 16, head to Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre to watch a group of faculty and students from Philip Simmons High School create a Lowcountry-themed sculpture made solely from full cans of food.
You might think this would be a tough task, but these students are up for the job; the engineering faculty at Philip Simmons hand-picked every student in the group.
Utilizing thousands of cans, the team plans to build a tall gate sculpture with palm trees on either side. The idea was inspired by professional gate blacksmith and school namesake, Mr. Philip Simmons, who worked with iron to create some of the most well-known iron gates in Charleston.
After the unveiling party from 12-3 p.m., the sculpture will be taken down and all cans will be donated to Lowcountry Food Bank
.
Don't forget to bring your own canned food donations when you stop by to see the sculpture. The event will also include arts and crafts, face painting, a jump castle, food, and live music from Chance and Circumstance.
@ Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre
1600 Palmetto Grande Drive
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Nov. 16, 12-3 p.m.
Price:
Free
Benefits + Fundraisers, Family + Kids and Festivals + Events