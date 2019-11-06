A roundup of weekly burger specials around town 

Even though Charleston Burger Week only takes place once a year, that doesn't mean you can't score quality burgers (at quality prices) for a full 365 days.
Here's where to chow down:
HöM
$5 Burger Night
6-10 p.m.
Enjoy HoM's classic double patty Down N' Out burger for just $5.
Rutledge Cab Co.
$5 #BurgerMonday
11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Munch on a burger for $5 and throw in a PBR for just $2.
Bay Street Biergarten
Half-off burgers
4 p.m.-close
Head to Bay Street Biergarten and enjoy any of their three burgers for half-price. Stay for Monday Night Football and jump on their Truly & NFL special.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Watch Rooftop Kitchen & Spirits
$10 Burger Monday
4 p.m.-close
Enjoy rooftop views and a tasty burger — The Watch burger consists of two 4 oz short rib and brisket blend burgers, Watch sauce, bacon, American cheese, shredded lettuce, red onion, and pickles on a brioche bun.
Ellis Creek Fish Camp
Half-off Burgers
11:30-9 p.m.
It may have 'fish' in the name, but don't let that stop you from land-lubbing on Mondays. Try the Angus burger for only $5; additional toppings are $1.
Parcel 32
$10 Burger & Beer Night
5-10 p.m.
Enjoy a smash burger and any draft beer of your choice.
60 Bull Cafe
$7 Burger & Fries
4-9 p.m.
Get a house ground burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion with a side of hand-cut fries.
Seanachai Whiskey & Cocktail Bar
$10 Signature Burger + house pint
5-10 p.m.
Take a trip to this cozy Irish pub on Johns Island for their signature burger made with two all-beef patties, caramelized onions, Vermont white cheddar, horseradish aioli, and Dijon served on a Martin's roll with a side of fries or tots. Try it with a pint of whatever Low Tide Brewing has on tap.
The Shelter Kitchen + Bar
Half-Off Burgers
5-10 p.m.
Take shelter at The Shelter and enjoy any of their burgers for half-price (we suggest the Palmetto which has jalapeno pimento, a fried green tomato, and bacon) and snag a bottled beer for just $1.75.
Moe's Crosstown Tavern
Half-Off Burgers
7-10 p.m.
For the past 18 years, Moe's has offered all their burgers for half-price every Tues., served with hand-cut fries or chips.
Minero
$11 Smash Burger Wednesdays
11:30 a.m.-sold out
Two chorizo smash patties, white American cheese, and special sauce on a brioche bun? Sounds smashing. Get there early, they only make 20-25 a day.
Bohemian Bull
$3+ Burger Night
4 p.m.-close
Every hump day build your own burger how you like starting at $3 and enjoy a craft beer of the month for just $4.
Vickery's
Half-Off Burgers
5-9 p.m.
Spend your evening on Shem Creek with half-price flame grilled, hand-pattied burgers.
Maison
Wednesday Burger Night
5 p.m.-sold out
Enjoy a gourmet burger at a gourmet bistro. Maison's special mid-week treat is made with a hanger steak-top round burger, duck sausage, caramelized onions, gruyere, garlic aioli, and topped with bordelaise served on a duck fat bun. Limited quantity, so come in early.
Bar Mash
$10 Burgers & Bourbon Night
4-10 p.m.
For just $10 you can score a mash burger, hand-cut fries, and a Miller High Life. They also serve bourbons for $5 and Manhattans for $7.
Salty Dog Bohicket
BOGO Burger Night
4 p.m.-close
Wednesdays when you order one Salty Dog specialty burger, the second one is on the house.
The Alley
$4 New Burger Thursdays
11 a.m.-close
Every Thurs. The Alley will whip up a unique burger each week and serve it to you for just $4. Try something new at a low cost.
Krazy Owls
$8.95 Burger Day
11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Enjoy an 8 oz. cheeseburger with your choice of a side for just $8.95.
Big Gun Bar & Burgers
Half-Off Weekdays
4-6 p.m.
Head into to Big Gun Mon.-Fri. for an early dinner and enjoy your favorite burger at half-price.
Sesame Burgers & Beer
Half-Price Happy Burger Hour
3-5 p.m.
Sesame sells all of their burgers half-price Mon.-Fri.