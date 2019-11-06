A roundup of weekly burger specials around town 

Even though Charleston Burger Week only takes place once a year, that doesn't mean you can't score quality burgers (at quality prices) for a full 365 days.

Here's where to chow down:

MONDAY

HöM

$5 Burger Night

6-10 p.m.



Enjoy HoM's classic double patty Down N' Out burger for just $5.





Rutledge Cab Co.

$5 #BurgerMonday

11 a.m.-10 p.m.



Munch on a burger for $5 and throw in a PBR for just $2.





Bay Street Biergarten

Half-off burgers

4 p.m.-close



Head to Bay Street Biergarten and enjoy any of their three burgers for half-price. Stay for Monday Night Football and jump on their Truly & NFL special.





ADVERTISEMENT

The Watch Rooftop Kitchen & Spirits

$10 Burger Monday

4 p.m.-close



Enjoy rooftop views and a tasty burger — The Watch burger consists of two 4 oz short rib and brisket blend burgers, Watch sauce, bacon, American cheese, shredded lettuce, red onion, and pickles on a brioche bun.





Ellis Creek Fish Camp

Half-off Burgers

11:30-9 p.m.



It may have 'fish' in the name, but don't let that stop you from land-lubbing on Mondays. Try the Angus burger for only $5; additional toppings are $1.





TUESDAY

Parcel 32

$10 Burger & Beer Night

5-10 p.m.



Enjoy a smash burger and any draft beer of your choice.





60 Bull Cafe

$7 Burger & Fries

4-9 p.m.



Get a house ground burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion with a side of hand-cut fries.

Seanachai Whiskey & Cocktail Bar

$10 Signature Burger + house pint

5-10 p.m.



Take a trip to this cozy Irish pub on Johns Island for their signature burger made with two all-beef patties, caramelized onions, Vermont white cheddar, horseradish aioli, and Dijon served on a Martin's roll with a side of fries or tots. Try it with a pint of whatever Low Tide Brewing has on tap.





The Shelter Kitchen + Bar

Half-Off Burgers

5-10 p.m.



Take shelter at The Shelter and enjoy any of their burgers for half-price (we suggest the Palmetto which has jalapeno pimento, a fried green tomato, and bacon) and snag a bottled beer for just $1.75.





Moe's Crosstown Tavern

Half-Off Burgers

7-10 p.m.



For the past 18 years, Moe's has offered all their burgers for half-price every Tues., served with hand-cut fries or chips.





WEDNESDAY

Minero

$11 Smash Burger Wednesdays

11:30 a.m.-sold out



Two chorizo smash patties, white American cheese, and special sauce on a brioche bun? Sounds smashing. Get there early, they only make 20-25 a day.





Bohemian Bull

$3+ Burger Night

4 p.m.-close



Every hump day build your own burger how you like starting at $3 and enjoy a craft beer of the month for just $4.





Vickery's

Half-Off Burgers

5-9 p.m.



Spend your evening on Shem Creek with half-price flame grilled, hand-pattied burgers.



Maison

Wednesday Burger Night

5 p.m.-sold out



Enjoy a gourmet burger at a gourmet bistro. Maison's special mid-week treat is made with a hanger steak-top round burger, duck sausage, caramelized onions, gruyere, garlic aioli, and topped with bordelaise served on a duck fat bun. Limited quantity, so come in early.





Bar Mash

$10 Burgers & Bourbon Night

4-10 p.m.



For just $10 you can score a mash burger, hand-cut fries, and a Miller High Life. They also serve bourbons for $5 and Manhattans for $7.





Salty Dog Bohicket

BOGO Burger Night

4 p.m.-close



Wednesdays when you order one Salty Dog specialty burger, the second one is on the house.





THURSDAY

The Alley

$4 New Burger Thursdays

11 a.m.-close



Every Thurs. The Alley will whip up a unique burger each week and serve it to you for just $4. Try something new at a low cost.





Krazy Owls

$8.95 Burger Day

11 a.m.-9 p.m.



Enjoy an 8 oz. cheeseburger with your choice of a side for just $8.95.





WEEKDAYS

Big Gun Bar & Burgers

Half-Off Weekdays

4-6 p.m.



Head into to Big Gun Mon.-Fri. for an early dinner and enjoy your favorite burger at half-price.



Sesame Burgers & Beer

Half-Price Happy Burger Hour

3-5 p.m.



Sesame sells all of their burgers half-price Mon.-Fri.