A random selection of people from Friday's Trump rally in North Charleston 

President Donald Trump visited North Charleston Coliseum for a political rally last Friday, a day before the South Carolina Democratic primary. The following is a non-scientific, completely random selection of observations from inside and outside the event.

• A 10-year-old boy, being told by armed security officers that he can't wear his Spiderman backpack into the event while an intercom reminds people, "This is the land of the free."

• One man who bought a button reading, "Trump 2020 Fuck Your Feelings." The same man later got very offended when someone he didn't know didn't bow their head during a prayer led over the loudspeaker.

• A speaker on a stage outside pumping up the crowd with, "We like it, we love it, we want some more of it," referring to Trump's presidency. (Almost as bad as Hillary Clinton's "Pokemon Go ... to the polls!" flub in 2016. Almost.)

• A vendor selling $11 Cuban sandwiches with no sense of irony whatsoever. (Pretty good sandwich, FYI.)

• A couple slow dancing to Frank Sinatra's "My Way" as it played overhead, competing with loud recordings of Trump's previous rallies and speeches. No joke here really, they were pretty sweet.

• A woman who believes that guns should have zero restrictions or regulations. However, she did say she understands why she isn't allowed to bring her AR-15 into the Coliseum during the rally.

• A man who believes he absolutely should be allowed to bring his AR-15 into the rally, and that President Trump would actually welcome it happily. It's because of liberals, the man said, that he isn't allowed to bring his guns inside.

• A man who refused to talk to me in the slightest until I bought and wore a MAGA hat from him.

• A young woman drinking from a reusable Starbucks cup adorned with snowflakes.

• A man who was selling hats alone at the back entrance of the rally. Honestly, good business move. He was making a killing.

• A man from Ukraine who had not heard about the rally as he picked up rides for Uber and Lyft as a way to help him learn English.