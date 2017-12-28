A procrastinator's guide to New Year's Eve parties in Charleston 

In case you hadn't noticed, 2018 is headed towards us at breakneck speed and we know you don’t have it together for the big night. So, we took the liberty of breaking down what events you party planning procrastinators can still manage your way into before the clock strikes midnight.
No Cover Charge events
At O-Ku
anyone and everyone can party for free until 10 p.m (after that there’s a $10 cover). Party goers can enjoy live music and a champagne toast at midnight.
New Year’s Eve at The Brick
is another no cover charge NYE throw down featuring bites and booze and music from DJ Precise. And for those of you with good luck, one guest's bar tab will be pulled at midnight and paid by the house.
My Father’s Moustache
is hosting another low-budget shindig in Mt. P. Free to attend until 9pm, $10 after that, and plenty of live music from the Distinguished Gentleman all night.
NYE at Art’s
is free to attend and will feature live music from Sol Food, free party favors, and a champagne toast at midnight, in addition to drinks and food available a la carte.
You can get down at DIG
on New Year’s Eve for free and enjoy drink specials, a champagne toast, and a complimentary breakfast food buffet to ring in the new year (and isn’t that the best way?).
New Year’s is also free at The Shelter
on Coleman Boulevard, and you’re guaranteed some free party favors and entertainment from DJ Flip.
There’s no need to call ahead for access to Republic Garden and Lounge
’s NYE party, just wait in line for general admission (and it’s free until 9 p.m!). VIP tickets that let you skip the line and get you champagne and hors d’oeuvres run at $65, and VIP table tickets are available upon request.
For the early partier, Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company
will be hosting an NYE pre-party with live music from the Campbell Brown Band, Hans Wenzel and the Eighty Sixers, and members of the Dead 27s and Josh Roberts. There will be a special food and beverage menu and Buckets of Something Cold pint cans available for $15, and the whole shabang is free to attend.
Rusty Bull
’s New Year’s Eve is free to attend with live music from Monday Night Social and the release of a new beer.
$80 and Under
50 Shades of Masquerade NYE
at Tabbuli Grill is just $25, you can still snag general admission tickets to Tabbuli Grill’s New Years Eve celebration. General admission tickets are first come, first serve so get a spot in line as early as possible to score yourself a spot.
You can still pick up tickets for Chucktown Countdown
at Omar Shrine Temple. The night will feature performances from Atlas Road Crew and Soul Fish, and an all-inclusive bar and hors d’oeuvres selection. General admission starts at $80.
Prohibition's NYE
event still has tickets available at $35 a pop for general admission and $700 for VIP (which gets up to eight people at your table, a bottle of Grey Goose or Jack Daniels, and a bottle of champagne). General admission gets you basic access into the party that will include music by DJ Dynamic, a champagne toast, and hor d'oeuvres.
Ink N’ Ivy
still has tickets available for their two-story New Year’s Eve bash running at $50. There will be entertainment at both levels, as well as hors d’oeuvres, party favors, a balloon drop and champagne toast and more.
A New Year’s Eve Affair at the Warehouse
is first come, first serve with a $50 cover that includes snacks 6-11p.m, party favors, drink specials and music from DJ Raquest.
For one of the best NYE deals on the peninsula you can head over to Mynt for the NYE Neon Circus
and for just $25 you can enjoy entertainment by go go and fire dancer, LED hula hoopers and a midnight champagne toast.
For 45 bones you can party into the New Year at the Royal American
with live music from Brave Baby, Human Resources, and 2Slices. Tickets also get you light hors d’oeuvres, a champagne toast, and a screen printed event poster.
The Tides Hotel
on Folly Beach will have guests dancing into the New Year on the beach with fireworks and music from DJ Mateo and Mike and the Mixers. There will be party favors, a champagne toast and cash bar all night for $60 a ticket.
For $50 a pop you can head over to The Southern Belle/Goodfellas
for their NYE Burlesque Extravaganza, complete with fire eaters, a bed of nails, sword swallowing, and glass walkers. There will be a champagne toast at midnight and VIP/Platinum tickets are available upon request as well.
You can ring in NYE 2018 at the Windjammer
for $20 with live music from the Spazmatics, champagne, and party favors.
For a party with a view head over to The Vendue
for $20, which also gets you a performance from DJ Feist-E and a midnight champagne toast.
Over $80
It’s not too late to snag general admission tickets to The Alley’s New Year’s Eve
throwdown. General admission tickets will set you back $85, but include live music, drinks, snacks, bowling, arcade games, a photo booth, a champagne toast at midnight and more. Tickets are available online — get ‘em while they’re still around!
The Bachelor’s Society of Charleston
still has a few tickets available for their formal New Year’s Eve event at the Gaillard Center. Tickets start at $175, which will get you access to an assortment of light hors d'oeuvres, an all-inclusive bar and live music from Black Diamond Company.
Bring the new year in at Fill Restaurant & Piano Bar
. Featuring Leon Novembre, Marcus Toner, and Piano Man David Daigneault on the piano. There are several packages available for purchase: a $45 bar package, $125 dinner package, and $200 for VIP. Call ahead for reservations.
General admission tickets are still available for Bay Street Biergarten’s New Year’s Eve
event: Winter is Coming. Don your furs and boots and enter a winter wonderland to ring in the New Year with ice bars, ice luges, house liquor and wine, a selection of beers, hors d'oeuvres. Tickets to this night of winter allure are $125.
Both general admission and VIP tickets are still available for Midnight at the Rice Mill
, for $125 and $150, respectively. General admission buys you access to the all-inclusive bar, food stations, music from DJ Moo Moo, and a midnight champagne toast. Black-tie attire is encouraged.
Mount Pleasant partiers can still get tickets to New Year’s Eve on the Creek
at $90 for general admission and $150 for VIP. General admission tickets include access to food and drinks at both Tavern and Table and Red’s Ice House as well as free party favors, live music and a fireworks show.
At $100 a pop you can still snag tickets to New Year’s at Kingdom Bar and Grill
, featuring an in-crowd magician, live music from Dan’s Tramp Stamp, and The Money Bags, hors d’oeuvres, and a select open bar featuring Tito’s Vodka, Bacardi white rum and Espolon blanco tequila as well as a midnight toast.
If you’re feeling more formal this New Year’s Eve there are still tickets available for the Snyder Grand Ball at the S.C Aquarium
. Tickets are $149 for this black tie event that includes music from David Higgins Band and DJ Natty Heavy, an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and a live view of Times Square. A portion of the proceeds go to the Alzheimer’s Association.