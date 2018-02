A dozen outdoor patios in Charleston to visit right now 

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

Edmund's Oast's Bower (usually filled with long wooden benches) is the perfect patio for big groups.

Nothing says spring like a rainbow nerds rim job.

Bohemian Bull's outdoor dining area is chill AF.

Punxsutawney Phil says six more weeks of winter, but, do we really trust a groundhog with predicting how soon we can enjoy an al fresco cocktail? I certainly hope not. There are plenty of spots downtown — and off — that let you soak up the sun, and some suds of your choosing. From the chic patio of goat.sheep.cow.north to the rustic vibes of James Island's Bohemian Bull, there's a patio for everyone. Except, maybe, poor ole Punxsutawney. Check out a dozen of our favorites below:The inside is dreamy, but the spacious patio adorned with bright red umbrellas is even better when the temps are warm.Saturday early afternoon, for premium sunshine and a late lunch.: Your best gal pals.You can't go wrong with a medium cheese plate. Trust us, they make them just right.Edmund's Oast has always embraced a laid-back, feel-good aesthetic that belies the kitchen's extraordinary culinary finesse. The covered outdoor Bower takes this to the next level; dress code = blue jeans.You can't beat EO happy hour prices.This is when you can get that big group of friends together that you've been meaning to reconnect with, there's plenty of room.Happy hour deviled eggs and whatever draft is on the HH menu.A humble Avondale Italian eatery with tasty eats and delicate string lights is the place to be when you need a glass of Chianti and prefer to sip said glass beneath the stars, with bruschetta within reach.Friday night.Perfect for a first date, or an old flame.Tagliatelle with duck confit tastes best in the open air.Another Avondale staple, Triangle Char + Bar has the fun, energetic feel of a downtown bar and the pleasant airy vibes of a beachside cabana. The outdoor high-top tables are great for Avondale people watching, too.: Saturday night or Sunday brunch.Your partner in party if you plan to bar hop across the neighborhood, or your partner in hangovers if you'd rather stop by for some hair of the dog Bloodys.For dinner, the Plain Jane burger is anything but; for brunch, the monster "Chicken and the Egg" sandwich will soak up whatever you got into last night.A beloved Thai go-to, Basil's Mt. Pleasant location has the same spicy temptations as its downtown counterpart, but with second story views galore.Happy hour weekday.Co-workers or friend.Can't go wrong with any of the eats — happy hour $6 glasses of Malbec are great for the mid-level oenophile, and half-off speciality cocktails will take the edge off any work conversations that get a little heated.Don't sleep on Shem Creek, y'all. It gets almost unbearably crowded in the summer, but we've time yet before the post-beach shenanigans begin. And Red's has two stories of outside seating on which to guzzle your Corona and lime. Oh, and their motto is "Inside is Boring."Friday happy hour.Go solo. There are always people milling about the creek, you never know who you'll meet, plus you'll get to take in the views in blissful quiet.$3 HH Coronas, and order up some peel and eat shrimp, they're fresh AF.Sullivan's and Isle of Palms are oases with or without outdoor eating options. If you choose to forgo the beach picnic, though, Poe's Tavern and the Windjammer have al fresco dining for laid-back lunches and boozy afternoons melting into even boozier evenings.Early afternoonYour out of town relatives, they'll eat up all the literary references!A local draft beer (they usually have a few options) plus the juicy half-pound burger, dressed as you like it.Whenever, you're on island time.Again, you could easily go solo, the staff is uber friendly. Or bring your crush and impress them with.....the Unicorn Stinger (see below). Read more about the whimsical concoction here James and Johns Island are a couple of unassuming brothers with some major "ooh this is kind of like the wilderness!" vibes. If you're looking for low-key fun with staying power, Bohemian Bull on James Island and The Coop on good ole Johns are spots you'll certainly add to your "let's frequent this more" list.Wednesday night.Fellow meat lovers, your whole fam, even your furry friend (on a leash, only if it's not too busy).Wednesday is $3 build your own burger night. Plus, every month there is a $4 beer of the month (they have more than 30 beers on tap). Best hump day ever?Weeknights between 4 and 10 p.m. There's usually some live music.Your favorite book or your Sig O and your pup (always allowed).One of the 8 rotating draft beers or one of 4 tap wines plus a cheese or charcuterie plate.Located in the heart of Park Circle, DIG has a variety of outdoor seating, plus TVs — more than 24 — and access to killer street people watching.Saturday afternoon,afternoon.Your best buds.Loaded totchos.With a new and improved patio (see below) and a coveted Park Circle locale, Madra Rua has hearty fare and fun al fresco dining.Weekday lunch or brunch.Your co-workers or parents who like a cozy pub feel.Shepherd's Pie because, when in Rome. And a Guinness, or it didn't happen.