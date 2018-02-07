A dozen outdoor patios in Charleston to visit right now 

Punxsutawney Phil says six more weeks of winter, but, do we really trust a groundhog with predicting how soon we can enjoy an al fresco cocktail? I certainly hope not. There are plenty of spots downtown — and off — that let you soak up the sun, and some suds of your choosing. From the chic patio of goat.sheep.cow.north to the rustic vibes of James Island's Bohemian Bull, there's a patio for everyone. Except, maybe, poor ole Punxsutawney. Check out a dozen of our favorites below:
Downtown
goat.sheep.cow.north
The inside is dreamy, but the spacious patio adorned with bright red umbrellas is even better when the temps are warm.
When to go:
Saturday early afternoon, for premium sunshine and a late lunch.
Who to bring
: Your best gal pals.
What to order:
You can't go wrong with a medium cheese plate. Trust us, they make them just right.
Edmund's Oast — The Bower
Edmund's Oast has always embraced a laid-back, feel-good aesthetic that belies the kitchen's extraordinary culinary finesse. The covered outdoor Bower takes this to the next level; dress code = blue jeans.
When to go:
You can't beat EO happy hour prices.
Who to bring:
This is when you can get that big group of friends together that you've been meaning to reconnect with, there's plenty of room.
What to order:
Happy hour deviled eggs and whatever draft is on the HH menu.
click to enlarge
West Ashley
Al Di La
-
Jonathan Boncek
-
Edmund's Oast's Bower (usually filled with long wooden benches) is the perfect patio for big groups.
A humble Avondale Italian eatery with tasty eats and delicate string lights is the place to be when you need a glass of Chianti and prefer to sip said glass beneath the stars, with bruschetta within reach.
When to go:
Friday night.
Who to bring:
Perfect for a first date, or an old flame.
What to order:
Tagliatelle with duck confit tastes best in the open air.
Triangle Char + Bar
Another Avondale staple, Triangle Char + Bar has the fun, energetic feel of a downtown bar and the pleasant airy vibes of a beachside cabana. The outdoor high-top tables are great for Avondale people watching, too.
When to go
: Saturday night or Sunday brunch.
Who to bring:
Your partner in party if you plan to bar hop across the neighborhood, or your partner in hangovers if you'd rather stop by for some hair of the dog Bloodys.
What to order:
For dinner, the Plain Jane burger is anything but; for brunch, the monster "Chicken and the Egg" sandwich will soak up whatever you got into last night.
Mt. Pleasant
Basil
A beloved Thai go-to, Basil's Mt. Pleasant location has the same spicy temptations as its downtown counterpart, but with second story views galore.
When to go:
Happy hour weekday.
Who to bring:
Co-workers or friend.
What to order:
Can't go wrong with any of the eats — happy hour $6 glasses of Malbec are great for the mid-level oenophile, and half-off speciality cocktails will take the edge off any work conversations that get a little heated.
Shem Creek — Red's Ice House
Don't sleep on Shem Creek, y'all. It gets almost unbearably crowded in the summer, but we've time yet before the post-beach shenanigans begin. And Red's has two stories of outside seating on which to guzzle your Corona and lime. Oh, and their motto is "Inside is Boring."
When to go:
Friday happy hour.
Who to bring:
Go solo. There are always people milling about the creek, you never know who you'll meet, plus you'll get to take in the views in blissful quiet.
What to order:
$3 HH Coronas, and order up some peel and eat shrimp, they're fresh AF.
Sullivan's/IOP
Sullivan's and Isle of Palms are oases with or without outdoor eating options. If you choose to forgo the beach picnic, though, Poe's Tavern and the Windjammer have al fresco dining for laid-back lunches and boozy afternoons melting into even boozier evenings.
Poe's Tavern
When to go:
Early afternoon
Who to bring:
Your out of town relatives, they'll eat up all the literary references!
What to order:
A local draft beer (they usually have a few options) plus the juicy half-pound burger, dressed as you like it.
Windjammer
When to go:
Whenever, you're on island time.
Who to bring:
Again, you could easily go solo, the staff is uber friendly. Or bring your crush and impress them with...
What to order: .
..the Unicorn Stinger (see below). Read more about the whimsical concoction here
.
click to enlarge
James/Johns Island
-
Jonathan Boncek
-
Nothing says spring like a rainbow nerds rim job.
James and Johns Island are a couple of unassuming brothers with some major "ooh this is kind of like the wilderness!" vibes. If you're looking for low-key fun with staying power, Bohemian Bull on James Island and The Coop on good ole Johns are spots you'll certainly add to your "let's frequent this more" list.
Bohemian Bull
When to go:
Wednesday night.
Who to bring:
Fellow meat lovers, your whole fam, even your furry friend (on a leash, only if it's not too busy).
What to order:
Wednesday is $3 build your own burger night. Plus, every month there is a $4 beer of the month (they have more than 30 beers on tap). Best hump day ever?
Fat Hen — The Coop
-
Jonathan Boncek
-
Bohemian Bull's outdoor dining area is chill AF.
When to go:
Weeknights between 4 and 10 p.m. There's usually some live music.
Who to bring:
Your favorite book or your Sig O and your pup (always allowed).
What to order:
One of the 8 rotating draft beers or one of 4 tap wines plus a cheese or charcuterie plate.
North Charleston
DIG in the Park
Located in the heart of Park Circle, DIG has a variety of outdoor seating, plus TVs — more than 24 — and access to killer street people watching.
When to go:
Saturday afternoon, all
afternoon.
Who to bring:
Your best buds.
What to order:
Loaded totchos.
Madra Rua
With a new and improved patio (see below) and a coveted Park Circle locale, Madra Rua has hearty fare and fun al fresco dining.
When to go:
Weekday lunch or brunch.
Who to bring:
Your co-workers or parents who like a cozy pub feel.
What to order:
Shepherd's Pie because, when in Rome. And a Guinness, or it didn't happen.