A comprehensive list of Charleston podcasts 

Life with 9 to 5
9 to 5 Magazine talks with local musicians about the scene.
9to5magazine.com
Weekly
Best for Business
Dan "The Man" Anderson and artist Patch Whisky interview members of the local arts community.
bestforbusinesspodcast.com
Bi-weekly
The Comic Section
Jason Fickling and Xio Sosa discuss news about comics and pop culture.
Weekly
Dan and Brent Live Forever
Dan Glaser and Brent Smith talk technology, the mysteries of the universe, pop culture, and entertainment.
liveforever.libsyn.com
Bi-weekly
Do Work Media
A series of local podcasts, including Coffee & Dutches, discussing local news and culture.
doworkmedia.com
Multiple times a week
Enough About Me
Southern Charm star Shep Rose interviews friends, industry movers and shakers, and more.
podcastone.com
Weekly
Mic'd Up
Grassroots activist Tamika Gadsden discusses local social justice and community building.
charlestonactivistnetwork.com
Weekly
We're Just the Messengers
Mike Huguenin and Moe Spann catch up and discuss sports, music, pop culture, social issues, and more.
Weekly
Building Charleston
Matt Chapdelaine interviews local business owners.
Weekly
InfoSec ICU
MUSC information security analysts Gerry Auger, Steven Cardinal, and others discuss industry news.
podcast.musc.edu
Weekly
Lowcountry Lowlifes
Comedians Josh Bates and Dan Sweeney discuss "something and nothing all at once" in the local arts and comedy scene.
Bi-weekly
Second Sticks podcast
Filmmaker Nick Brown talks with film industry professionals about the industry and behind-the-scenes happenings.
twitter.com/secondstickspod
Monthly
Talk Murder to Me
Jon Perry, Nicole LaPorte, and Jen Collins take a comedic view as they pick apart some of the most shocking murders in history.
Talkmurder.com
Weekly
Dumpster Beers
Cory Rogers and Patrick McPherson talk beer, local and far-afield, and the local beer scene.
dumpsterbeers.libsyn.com
Weekly
Effinb Radio
Charleston restaurant veteran Lindsay Collins riffs on local industry trends and interviews various guests.
effinbradio.com
Weekly
Free Cookies
Yoga celeb Kathryn Budig and sportswriter Kate Fagan talk about whatever's on their mind and interview guests.
freecookiespodcast.com
Biweekly
Hidden F&B
Journalist Helen Mitternight interviews Charleston restaurant pros normally working behind the scenes.
helenmitternight.com
Monthly
Pocket Liquor
Jayce McConnell and Brandon Plyler of Edmund's Oast discuss booze news, cocktail philosophies, and give pointers on how to make the most of your spirits at home.
pocketliquor.net
Biweekly-ish
The Southern Fork
Journalist Stephanie Burt interviews luminaries of Southern cuisine about their careers and crafts.
thesouthernfork.com
Weekly
The Winnow
Post and Courier food critic Hanna Raskin and reporter Dave Infante discuss the latest news from the Charleston food and drink industry.
postandcourier.com
Weekly
Are you for Real?
Sarah Frick, owner of The Works, discusses health and fitness with guests.
Biweekly
Golden Nuggets
Transformation coach Ash Cebulka talks lifestyle choices and business, and interviews guests.
Biweekly
Healthy Charleston Podcast
Physical therapist and business owner Yves Gege discusses health and wellness with various guests.
Weekly
Keep it Juicy
Journalist Helen Mitternight discusses relationships, sex, health, finance, and more, geared toward those over 50.
keepitjuicy.com
Biweekly
Rhapsody Radio
Trinity Wheeler and Alan Shaw, owners of Rhapsody Crossfit, discuss their careers in theater and running a gym in Charleston.
rhapsodyradio.com
Biweekly
Charleston Time Machine
Historian and librarian Nic Butler delivers deeply researched stories from Charleston's history.
ccpl.org/charleston-time-machine
Weekly
Pleasing Terrors
Tour guide and storyteller Mike Brown retells harrowing stories from history.
pleasingterrors.com
Biweekly
Scandal Sheets
Caroline Wilson and Adrienne Jacobsen recount salacious episodes in history.
scandalsheetspod.wordpress.com
Biweekly
Understand S.C.
Post and Courier journalists unpack elements of local events.
postandcourier.com
Weekly
Holy City Hoops
Cougar superfan Tommy Glasgow gets on the mic to dissect the College of Charleston basketball season, the latest from inside TD Arena, and moves around the CAA.
holycityhoops.com
Weekly during season
The Leagues
Del Shaffer discusses various soccer league news from around the world.
Weekly