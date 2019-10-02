A comprehensive list of Charleston podcasts 

Arts, Music, Culture

Life with 9 to 5

9 to 5 Magazine talks with local musicians about the scene.

9to5magazine.com

Weekly



Best for Business

Dan "The Man" Anderson and artist Patch Whisky interview members of the local arts community.

bestforbusinesspodcast.com

Bi-weekly

The Comic Section

Jason Fickling and Xio Sosa discuss news about comics and pop culture.

Weekly

Dan and Brent Live Forever

Dan Glaser and Brent Smith talk technology, the mysteries of the universe, pop culture, and entertainment.

liveforever.libsyn.com

Bi-weekly

Do Work Media

A series of local podcasts, including Coffee & Dutches, discussing local news and culture.

doworkmedia.com

Multiple times a week

Enough About Me

Southern Charm star Shep Rose interviews friends, industry movers and shakers, and more.

podcastone.com

Weekly

Mic'd Up

Grassroots activist Tamika Gadsden discusses local social justice and community building.

charlestonactivistnetwork.com

Weekly

We're Just the Messengers

Mike Huguenin and Moe Spann catch up and discuss sports, music, pop culture, social issues, and more.

Weekly

Business

Building Charleston

Matt Chapdelaine interviews local business owners.

Weekly

InfoSec ICU

MUSC information security analysts Gerry Auger, Steven Cardinal, and others discuss industry news.

podcast.musc.edu

Weekly





Comedy/Entertainment

Lowcountry Lowlifes

Comedians Josh Bates and Dan Sweeney discuss "something and nothing all at once" in the local arts and comedy scene.

Bi-weekly

Second Sticks podcast

Filmmaker Nick Brown talks with film industry professionals about the industry and behind-the-scenes happenings.

twitter.com/secondstickspod

Monthly

Talk Murder to Me

Jon Perry, Nicole LaPorte, and Jen Collins take a comedic view as they pick apart some of the most shocking murders in history.

Talkmurder.com

Weekly





Food/Drink

Dumpster Beers

Cory Rogers and Patrick McPherson talk beer, local and far-afield, and the local beer scene.

dumpsterbeers.libsyn.com

Weekly

Effinb Radio

Charleston restaurant veteran Lindsay Collins riffs on local industry trends and interviews various guests.

effinbradio.com

Weekly

Free Cookies

Yoga celeb Kathryn Budig and sportswriter Kate Fagan talk about whatever's on their mind and interview guests.

freecookiespodcast.com

Biweekly

Hidden F&B

Journalist Helen Mitternight interviews Charleston restaurant pros normally working behind the scenes.

helenmitternight.com

Monthly

Pocket Liquor

Jayce McConnell and Brandon Plyler of Edmund's Oast discuss booze news, cocktail philosophies, and give pointers on how to make the most of your spirits at home.

pocketliquor.net

Biweekly-ish

The Southern Fork

Journalist Stephanie Burt interviews luminaries of Southern cuisine about their careers and crafts.

thesouthernfork.com

Weekly

The Winnow

Post and Courier food critic Hanna Raskin and reporter Dave Infante discuss the latest news from the Charleston food and drink industry.

postandcourier.com

Weekly





Health/Wellness

Are you for Real?

Sarah Frick, owner of The Works, discusses health and fitness with guests.

Biweekly

Golden Nuggets

Transformation coach Ash Cebulka talks lifestyle choices and business, and interviews guests.

Biweekly

Healthy Charleston Podcast

Physical therapist and business owner Yves Gege discusses health and wellness with various guests.

Weekly

Keep it Juicy

Journalist Helen Mitternight discusses relationships, sex, health, finance, and more, geared toward those over 50.

keepitjuicy.com

Biweekly

Rhapsody Radio

Trinity Wheeler and Alan Shaw, owners of Rhapsody Crossfit, discuss their careers in theater and running a gym in Charleston.

rhapsodyradio.com

Biweekly



News/History

Charleston Time Machine

Historian and librarian Nic Butler delivers deeply researched stories from Charleston's history.

ccpl.org/charleston-time-machine

Weekly

Pleasing Terrors

Tour guide and storyteller Mike Brown retells harrowing stories from history.

pleasingterrors.com

Biweekly

Scandal Sheets

Caroline Wilson and Adrienne Jacobsen recount salacious episodes in history.

scandalsheetspod.wordpress.com

Biweekly

Understand S.C.

Post and Courier journalists unpack elements of local events.

postandcourier.com

Weekly

Sports

Holy City Hoops

Cougar superfan Tommy Glasgow gets on the mic to dissect the College of Charleston basketball season, the latest from inside TD Arena, and moves around the CAA.

holycityhoops.com

Weekly during season

The Leagues

Del Shaffer discusses various soccer league news from around the world.

Weekly