A comprehensive list of Charleston podcasts 

You may be surprised how many there are

By Ruta Smith

Patch Whisky and Dan Anderson of the Best for Business podcast

Arts, Music, Culture

Life with 9 to 5
9 to 5 Magazine talks with local musicians about the scene.
9to5magazine.com
Weekly

Best for Business
Dan "The Man" Anderson and artist Patch Whisky interview members of the local arts community.
bestforbusinesspodcast.com
Bi-weekly

The Comic Section
Jason Fickling and Xio Sosa discuss news about comics and pop culture.
Weekly

Dan and Brent Live Forever
Dan Glaser and Brent Smith talk technology, the mysteries of the universe, pop culture, and entertainment.
liveforever.libsyn.com
Bi-weekly

Do Work Media
A series of local podcasts, including Coffee & Dutches, discussing local news and culture.
doworkmedia.com
Multiple times a week

Enough About Me
Southern Charm star Shep Rose interviews friends, industry movers and shakers, and more.
podcastone.com
Weekly

Mic'd Up
Grassroots activist Tamika Gadsden discusses local social justice and community building.
charlestonactivistnetwork.com
Weekly

We're Just the Messengers
Mike Huguenin and Moe Spann catch up and discuss sports, music, pop culture, social issues, and more.
Weekly

Business

Building Charleston
Matt Chapdelaine interviews local business owners.
Weekly

InfoSec ICU
MUSC information security analysts Gerry Auger, Steven Cardinal, and others discuss industry news.
podcast.musc.edu
Weekly

Comedy/Entertainment

Lowcountry Lowlifes
Comedians Josh Bates and Dan Sweeney discuss "something and nothing all at once" in the local arts and comedy scene.
Bi-weekly

Second Sticks podcast
Filmmaker Nick Brown talks with film industry professionals about the industry and behind-the-scenes happenings.
twitter.com/secondstickspod
Monthly

Talk Murder to Me
Jon Perry, Nicole LaPorte, and Jen Collins take a comedic view as they pick apart some of the most shocking murders in history.
Talkmurder.com
Weekly

Food/Drink

Dumpster Beers
Cory Rogers and Patrick McPherson talk beer, local and far-afield, and the local beer scene.
dumpsterbeers.libsyn.com
Weekly

Effinb Radio
Charleston restaurant veteran Lindsay Collins riffs on local industry trends and interviews various guests.
effinbradio.com
Weekly

Free Cookies
Yoga celeb Kathryn Budig and sportswriter Kate Fagan talk about whatever's on their mind and interview guests.
freecookiespodcast.com
Biweekly

Hidden F&B
Journalist Helen Mitternight interviews Charleston restaurant pros normally working behind the scenes.
helenmitternight.com
Monthly

Pocket Liquor
Jayce McConnell and Brandon Plyler of Edmund's Oast discuss booze news, cocktail philosophies, and give pointers on how to make the most of your spirits at home.
pocketliquor.net
Biweekly-ish

The Southern Fork
Journalist Stephanie Burt interviews luminaries of Southern cuisine about their careers and crafts.
thesouthernfork.com
Weekly

The Winnow
Post and Courier food critic Hanna Raskin and reporter Dave Infante discuss the latest news from the Charleston food and drink industry.
postandcourier.com
Weekly

Health/Wellness

Are you for Real?
Sarah Frick, owner of The Works, discusses health and fitness with guests.
Biweekly

Golden Nuggets
Transformation coach Ash Cebulka talks lifestyle choices and business, and interviews guests.
Biweekly

Healthy Charleston Podcast
Physical therapist and business owner Yves Gege discusses health and wellness with various guests.
Weekly

Keep it Juicy
Journalist Helen Mitternight discusses relationships, sex, health, finance, and more, geared toward those over 50.
keepitjuicy.com
Biweekly

Rhapsody Radio
Trinity Wheeler and Alan Shaw, owners of Rhapsody Crossfit, discuss their careers in theater and running a gym in Charleston.
rhapsodyradio.com
Biweekly


News/History

Charleston Time Machine
Historian and librarian Nic Butler delivers deeply researched stories from Charleston's history.
ccpl.org/charleston-time-machine
Weekly

Pleasing Terrors
Tour guide and storyteller Mike Brown retells harrowing stories from history.
pleasingterrors.com
Biweekly

Scandal Sheets
Caroline Wilson and Adrienne Jacobsen recount salacious episodes in history.
scandalsheetspod.wordpress.com
Biweekly

Understand S.C.
Post and Courier journalists unpack elements of local events.
postandcourier.com
Weekly

Sports

Holy City Hoops
Cougar superfan Tommy Glasgow gets on the mic to dissect the College of Charleston basketball season, the latest from inside TD Arena, and moves around the CAA.
holycityhoops.com
Weekly during season

The Leagues
Del Shaffer discusses various soccer league news from around the world.
Weekly

