Where to find copies of the City Paper 

There’s something almost indescribable about flipping through the pages of a newspaper. Maybe it’s the smell of newsprint. Or the way you can get ink on your hands. Or how you can fold it into a neat hat. Maybe it’s the stellar astronomy and crossword puzzles. Regardless, in our increasingly digital world, you might be missing your newsprint sweetheart, the City Paper.



So if you’re looking to find a copy to get your hands on, here are your best bets:

Multiple locations

Downtown

East Cooper

West Ashley

Western Islands

North Charleston

Summerville

Our friends at, andget papers to all of their locations, so if there's one near you, that is a great place to check.The College of Charleston's(71 George St.) has a box outside of the entrance on George Street.(428 King St.) has a box full of papers on the John Street side.(229 St. Philip St.) has more than just pizzas - they have papers, too.Enjoy your City Paper with a drink - pick your poison and an issue at(415 Meeting St.).Snag some papers and a punch from(970 Morrison Dr.).Swing by(360 Fishburne St.) to grab papers and say hi to the Riverdogs.Grab a sandwich and the latest from(334 E Bay St. Suite H).Mount Pleasant's(1501 US Hwy 17) will keep your drink refilled and help you get a paper in-hand.Stop by the(920 Houston Northcutt Blvd.)for your necessities and grab a paper from the box while you're there.(610 Coleman) will give you a great recommendation for beer or a bottle of wine, just make sure to grab the latest issue too.can hook you up at both their Park West (1117 Park West Blvd.) and Long Point (624 Long Point) locations.If you're on Isle of Palms, swing by the(1206 Palm Blvd.) or the(41st Palm Blvd.) to grab your beach read.Swing by(259 Seven Farms Dr.) to grab your copy.(2210 Middle St.) can hook you up with the latest.(349 W Coleman Blvd.) will have your papers and some tasty tenders.Grab a sandwich and the latest from(1120 Oakland Market Rd).Stop by(3110 US Hwy 17) for a slice and grab a printed copy.(817 St Andrews Blvd.) can hook you up with a delicious margarita and queso while you peruse the print issue.Swing by(1119 Wappoo Cut) for a paper or your latest project at home.West Ashley's(1820 Ashley River Rd.) will keep your drink refilled and help you get a paper in-hand.(1217 Savannah Hwy) can keep you fed with barbecuenews.Grab a paper and a sandwich from(2 Avondale Ave.).(1179 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.) will have your papers and some tasty tenders.Grab a sandwich and the latest from(858 Savannah Hwy).Stop by(19 Magnolia Rd.) for a slice and grab a printed copy.(1739 Maybank Hwy suite H) on James Island will make sure you don't go thirsty for papers or libations.(801 Folly Rd.) has a box so you can grab a copy for you and your friends, too.Pop in to(815 Folly Rd.) for the latest paper.If you stop by(1447 Folly Rd.) to get a paper, you may just leave with a new best friend.(778 Folly Rd.) has what you're looking for (and the latest paper.)(1175 Folly Rd.) will have your papers and some tasty tenders.(1075 E Montague Ave.) gets the paper and you get EVO pizza. Seems like a win-win to us.Head to(5300 Rivers Ave.) for the latest paper - treat yourself to some Pho while you're there. Trust us.Grab a sandwich and the latest from(4405 Dorchester Rd).Stop by(1110 N Main St.) and get your paper and a drink to go with it.(205 Berkeley Circle) has the paper and tasty pies.Stop by(1306 N. Main St.) for a slice and grab a printed copy.