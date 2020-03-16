Where to find copies of the City Paper 

There’s something almost indescribable about flipping through the pages of a newspaper. Maybe it’s the smell of newsprint. Or the way you can get ink on your hands. Or how you can fold it into a neat hat. Maybe it’s the stellar astronomy and crossword puzzles. Regardless, in our increasingly digital world, you might be missing your newsprint sweetheart, the City Paper.
So if you’re looking to find a copy to get your hands on, here are your best bets:
Multiple locations
Our friends at Jersey Mike's
, Kickin' Chicken
, East Bay Deli
, and Mellow Mushroom
get papers to all of their locations, so if there's one near you, that is a great place to check.
Downtown
The College of Charleston's Stern Center
(71 George St.) has a box outside of the entrance on George Street.
John King
(428 King St.) has a box full of papers on the John Street side.
D'allesandro's
(229 St. Philip St.) has more than just pizzas - they have papers, too.
Enjoy your City Paper with a drink - pick your poison and an issue at Burris Liquors
(415 Meeting St.).
Snag some papers and a punch from the Royal American
(970 Morrison Dr.).
Swing by the Joe
(360 Fishburne St.) to grab papers and say hi to the Riverdogs.
Grab a sandwich and the latest from East Bay Deli
(334 E Bay St. Suite H).
East Cooper
Mount Pleasant's Total Wine
(1501 US Hwy 17) will keep your drink refilled and help you get a paper in-hand.
Stop by the Harris Teeter
(920 Houston Northcutt Blvd.)
for your necessities and grab a paper from the box while you're there.
Bottles
(610 Coleman) will give you a great recommendation for beer or a bottle of wine, just make sure to grab the latest issue too.
Dog and Duck
can hook you up at both their Park West (1117 Park West Blvd.) and Long Point (624 Long Point) locations.
If you're on Isle of Palms, swing by the Kangaroo
(1206 Palm Blvd.) or the Isle of Palms Marina
(41st Palm Blvd.) to grab your beach read.
Swing by Daniel Island Grille
(259 Seven Farms Dr.) to grab your copy.
Poe's Tavern
(2210 Middle St.) can hook you up with the latest.
Kickin' Chicken
(349 W Coleman Blvd.) will have your papers and some tasty tenders.
Grab a sandwich and the latest from East Bay Deli
(1120 Oakland Market Rd).
Stop by Mellow Mushroom
(3110 US Hwy 17) for a slice and grab a printed copy.
West Ashley
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
(817 St Andrews Blvd.) can hook you up with a delicious margarita and queso while you peruse the print issue.
Swing by West Ashley Hardware
(1119 Wappoo Cut) for a paper or your latest project at home.
West Ashley's Total Wine
(1820 Ashley River Rd.) will keep your drink refilled and help you get a paper in-hand.
Swig & Swine
(1217 Savannah Hwy) can keep you fed with barbecue and
news.
Grab a paper and a sandwich from DB's Cheeseteaks
(2 Avondale Ave.).
Kickin' Chicken
(1179 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.) will have your papers and some tasty tenders.
Grab a sandwich and the latest from East Bay Deli
(858 Savannah Hwy).
Stop by Mellow Mushroom
(19 Magnolia Rd.) for a slice and grab a printed copy.
Western Islands
Tilted Glass Liquors
(1739 Maybank Hwy suite H) on James Island will make sure you don't go thirsty for papers or libations.
Sweetwater Cafe
(801 Folly Rd.) has a box so you can grab a copy for you and your friends, too.
Pop in to Smoke 'n' Brew
(815 Folly Rd.) for the latest paper.
If you stop by Pet Helpers
(1447 Folly Rd.) to get a paper, you may just leave with a new best friend.
Purple Haze
(778 Folly Rd.) has what you're looking for (and the latest paper.)
Kickin' Chicken
(1175 Folly Rd.) will have your papers and some tasty tenders.
North Charleston
Evo Pizzaria
(1075 E Montague Ave.) gets the paper and you get EVO pizza. Seems like a win-win to us.
Head to H&L
(5300 Rivers Ave.) for the latest paper - treat yourself to some Pho while you're there. Trust us.
Grab a sandwich and the latest from East Bay Deli
(4405 Dorchester Rd).
Summerville
Stop by Bill's Liquor
(1110 N Main St.) and get your paper and a drink to go with it.
Famulari's Pizza
(205 Berkeley Circle) has the paper and tasty pies.
Stop by Mellow Mushroom
(1306 N. Main St.) for a slice and grab a printed copy.